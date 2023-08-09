Wilden Releases New Pro-Flo SHIFT Series and Accu-Flo Series Bolted Plastic AODD Pump Models

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilden , part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced that it has extended its line of small air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps with the addition of two new 6 mm (1/4") Bolted Plastic Pump models, the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series PS25 and Accu-Flo™ Series A25PS. Providing the reliability, energy efficiency, and dependability required in challenging fluid-handling activities, the PS25 and A25PS AODD pumps are ideal for dosing and batching applications.

"These new additions are part of the best-in-class Wilden Pro-Flo SHIFT line," said Michael Um, Wilden Product Manager. "The Pro-Flo SHIFT Air Distribution System in our 38 mm (1.5") and larger pumps automatically restricts the amount of air that enters, eliminating overcharging of the air chamber without reducing flow rate. This results in an AODD pump that delivers an up to 60% reduction in air consumption and 34% more product yield than competitive models, saving energy use over the life of the pump."

The Pro-Flo SHIFT PS25 is an ideal solution for small-dosing applications, combining maximum efficiency with superior containment and featuring a bolted construction for improved flow rates and higher dry/wet suction lift capabilities. The Accu-Flo A25PS offers the same benefits as the PS25 while also featuring a direct electrical interface that utilizes impulses to stroke the pump, enabling the variable stroke rate to be easily set and controlled as needed.

For more information about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com . Wilden is a brand of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com.

About Wilden:

Jim Wilden revolutionized the pumping industry when he invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump in 1955. Since that time, Wilden® has been at the forefront of bringing AODD technology into the future by building its extensive infrastructure, knowledge base and intellectual capital. Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paint and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Wilden is a brand of PSG®, a Dover company. To learn more about Wilden, please visit psgdover.com/wilden.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover