Wilderness Trail Distillery Unveils Rare, Limited-Edition 10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon Celebrating 250 Years of The Wilderness Road

The Exclusive Visitor Center Offering Honors the 250th Anniversary of the famed Wilderness Road

DANVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilderness Trail Distillery is proud to unveil a limited-edition 10-Year Wheated Bourbon, crafted specifically to commemorate the 250th anniversary of The Wilderness Road —the historic Kentucky trail that played a pivotal role in America's Westward expansion.

This marks only the second public release of a 10-year-old bourbon from Wilderness Trail. The highly anticipated barrel-proof, small-batch bourbon will be available exclusively at the Wilderness Trail Distillery Visitor Center starting December 12, 2025.

Wilderness Trail Distillery

A tribute to the region's pioneering spirit, the release features a unique mash bill never before bottled by the distillery, comprised of 51% corn, 45% wheat, and 4% malted barley. The limited offering connects the distillery's modern production techniques and craft to the enduring legacy of the trail on which it stands, just miles from the original Wilderness Road.

For this commemorative edition, Wilderness Trail Distillery Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Pat Heist, along with his esteemed distilling team, hand-selected three standout 10-year-old barrels, each showcasing unique character and resulting in a distinguished, balanced, barrel-proof small batch offering that highlights depth, maturity, and refined complexity.

"We intended for this release to embody the same balance, character, and discovery that defined the Wilderness Road itself," remarked Dr. Heist. "These barrels represent ten years of patience and precision, and this blend has resulted in a bourbon with incredible harmony that showcases deep oak, vivid sweetness, and a finish that lingers."

Only a limited number of bottles of this distinct mash bill will be available and once sold, no additional releases are planned.

This special release follows Wilderness Trail's recent announcement of the launch of three private barrel offerings of the brand's six-year-old expressions: Wheated Bourbon, High Rye, and Rye. While all three will be widely available January 2026, the 6-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon is available now for pre-order at the following link: https://www.reservebar.com/products/wilderness-trail-6-year-old-private-barrel-wheated-bourbon/GROUPING-2550781

ABOUT WILDERNESS TRAIL DISTILLERY

Wilderness Trail Distillery is a premium Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskey producer located in Danville, Kentucky. Started in 2012 by industry experts Dr. Pat Heist and Shane Baker, Wilderness Trail Distillery is known for its unsparing, ultramodern approach to making whiskey, and is a proud member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Heritage member of the Kentucky Distillers Association. Wilderness Trail is recognized as the 14th largest Bourbon Distillery with award-winning Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskey brands known as Wilderness Trail Small Batch, Bottled in Bond made from a proprietary infusion process and the original genuine sweet mash process.

