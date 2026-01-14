Wildfire Accelerates Platform Momentum in 2025 with AI, Retail Media, and Self-Optimizing Commerce Intelligence

Company's continued aggressive growth driven by new products and partnerships, unlocking smarter monetization for clients, advertisers, and consumers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today announced significant platform momentum in 2025. The company expanded its product portfolio, scaled its partner network, and enabled monetization across tens of thousands of merchant programs, reflecting the rapid evolution of how consumers shop, discover products, and earn value online.

Wildfire's key announcements in 2025 include:

Wildfire Commerce Network (WCN) enables advertisers to promote offers across Wildfire's diverse client base of financial services, rewards, and technology partners to reach customers in the midst of online shopping. A single advertising purchase on WCN reaches multiple audiences across Wildfire-powered shopping companions and digital properties.

Benefits & Loyalty Amplifier (BLAM) enables banks, card issuers, and payment providers to drive adoption and utilization of their loyalty offerings and card benefits, and cross-sell high-revenue products to relevant audiences at the right times, delivering more value to consumers and financial services organizations.

AI-Assisted Purchases made through major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude deliver rewards for students via a partnership with debit card issuer Bold.org. Students using the Bold Debit Card earn Bold Points on eligible AI-assisted purchases, which can be used to reduce student loan balances, contribute to educational advancement and improve overall financial wellness.

Additional major company milestones include:

Wildfire's AI monetization solution, RevenueEngine, was recognized by TMC as a 2025 Generative AI Product of the Year. RevenueEngine transforms product mentions from AI tools and agents into monetized links across over 50,000 merchant programs, providing the missing monetization layer that enables any LLM, AI-enabled application, or agent to generate revenue from the commerce it drives.

Wildfire made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies for the third consecutive year, with three-year revenue growth of 721%.

Wildfire was named one of the fastest growing companies of 2025 by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

CEO Jordan Glazier was a finalist for CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal and also for EY's 2025 Pacific Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year.

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of AI Innovation, Tristan Barnum, was honored as a silver winner in the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

"Wildfire's growth and continued innovation in 2025 position us as a leader in intelligent commerce and loyalty solutions," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire. "Our agile and innovative team is staying ahead of the evolving online commerce landscape with key platform initiatives in retail media, AI shopping, and consumer insights. We're dedicated to building out our continuously learning platform that delivers superior outcomes for every client, customer, and advertiser in our network."

In 2026, Wildfire is focused on expanding its partner ecosystem and deploying platforms for self-optimizing monetization and commerce intelligence.

For more information about Wildfire Systems and its innovative platform, visit www.wildfire-corp.com.

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com.

SOURCE Wildfire Systems