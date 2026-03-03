Wildfire Systems Expands White-Label Shopping Portal Globally, Bringing Localized Shopping Rewards Experiences to International Markets

The hosted, fully-managed shopping portal is now live in 185 countries, offering access to over 10,000 international merchant programs

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc. , an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today announced a major update to its hosted, fully managed shopping portal with the introduction of multi-country support. This enables Wildfire's clients to deliver localized shopping rewards experiences to users in 185 countries, including Germany, France, the UK, and Australia - making it easier than ever for banks, card issuers, rewards services, and technology providers to scale branded shopping portals across international markets.

With this latest release, when shoppers access a Wildfire customer's branded shopping portal for the first time, they are prompted to select their country, instantly tailoring the experience to show only merchants operating in that region. Cashback rates, offers, and tracking links are automatically localized, ensuring shoppers see the right rewards for their market while transactions route through the appropriate regional networks. For example, variable cashback rates, such as a merchant offering 8% cashback in one country and 6% in another, are handled seamlessly by the platform, removing friction for both consumers and program operators.

The global rollout also strengthens Wildfire's commerce intelligence platform by expanding its footprint beyond the U.S., unlocking deeper insights into consumer shopping behavior across the globe. This broader view enables Wildfire to analyze and optimize performance across regions, helping brands - including New Balance, TripAdvisor, and Dyson - to maximize engagement, conversion, and revenue worldwide.

"We've been listening closely to our customers, and the message was clear: they want to deliver value to users wherever they are," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "With Wildfire's shopping portal now supporting multiple countries, we're giving partners a powerful, turnkey way to launch and scale localized shopping rewards experiences globally, without adding complexity for their internal teams."

Originally launched as a hosted, one-stop shopping destination for rewards programs, the Wildfire shopping portal enables organizations to rapidly deploy branded, desktop - and mobile-optimized shopping sites or complement broader rewards ecosystems, including browser extensions, offer emails, and in-app promotions.

For more information about Wildfire's fully managed and hosted shopping portal, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/shopping-site .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards, retail media, and loyalty programs for financial services and technology partners. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, and 2025. Learn more at wildfire-corp.com .

