Wildfire Appoints Michael Marcus to Board of Directors

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers reward and loyalty programs, has appointed strategy and financial services expert Michael Marcus to its board of directors, and executive affiliate marketing leaders Kerri Pollard and Adam Weiss to its board of advisors.

Marcus, a long-time senior advisor at The Boston Consulting Group, was previously a Wildfire systems advisor. He previously served as a C-suite executive in HSBC/Household's US credit card business as chief risk officer, chief marketing officer, head of strategy and business development, and head of data/analytics. Prior to that, he was a partner at The Boston Consulting Group. Finally, he serves as a board member/advisory board member to several FinTech, RegTech, Alternative Data, and Loyalty companies.

Pollard, a thought leader and innovator in the performance marketing industry, previously led the most prominent affiliate marketing network, Commission Junction, where she served as the company's president from 2007 to 2015. Currently chief revenue officer at Patreon, she has also served as chief revenue officer at Greenfly, Inc., and Honey, which was acquired by PayPal in 2019.

Weiss, a seasoned executive and expert in the affiliate marketing space, spent 14 years at Rakuten Marketing (formerly LinkShare) holding several leadership roles including general manager and senior vice president of the North American affiliate business. Now the owner of Weiss Digital Consulting, he provides strategic consulting services supporting innovation & growth for digital publishers and technology partners in the affiliate channel.

"Wildfire's consistent high growth will benefit greatly from the experience and insights of these three accomplished industry experts," said Jordan Glazier, Wildfire's founder and CEO. "I couldn't be happier to add Mike's talented leadership and strategic vision to underpin our continued success, while the executive experience from Adam and Kerri will allow them both to advise us as we continue on our trajectory. I look forward to their contribution and welcome them to the team."

"Wildfire empowers financial services organizations to reward users' organic shopping across desktop and mobile, while monetizing every transaction," said Marcus. "It is very rare to find a consumer loyalty proposition that drives savings for consumers, while also delivering value to the partner and to the merchant – it is a win-win-win. The platform's extensive capabilities and value delivery make Wildfire a brand to watch. I'm excited to join Jordan and his team and look forward to contributing my experience to its profitable growth."

"Wildfire brings innovative new technology to the affiliate industry, enabling companies that weren't historically able to participate in the affiliate ecosystem to build new revenue streams," said Pollard. "Wildfire's platform changes the game for these companies, allowing them to increase the lifetime value of their user base, while driving incremental sales for merchants across every vertical. I look forward to advising the company as it continues its aggressive growth."

"Wildfire's turnkey platforms make it possible for its financial services and technology partners to deploy rewards offerings for their users and participate in affiliate marketing in new and innovative ways," said Weiss. "Wildfire is enabling wins for everyone: users win with rewards and savings, merchants win with increased sales, and partners win with enhanced consumer loyalty and new revenue streams."

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy's, and Sephora. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com.

