Wildfire Prevention PSAs Urge Outdoor Safety as Americans Spend More Time in Nature Ahead of Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council are reminding Americans everywhere of important wildfire prevention tips to keep in mind when spending time outdoors. The public service advertising (PSA) campaign emphasizes the role we each play in keeping our safe places safe when enjoying the outdoors this Memorial Day and beyond. As part of the ongoing "Be Outdoor Safe" initiative, the PSAs include wildfire prevention and outdoor safety tips that anyone can use to help protect our public lands.

"We're glad that people are visiting and enjoying their public lands, and we want it to be a safe experience for everyone," said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "This partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council will help inform millions of Americans on simple steps such as not leaving a campfire unattended to prevent human-caused wildfire while enjoying the peace and solace of the great outdoors."

The PSAs encourage the American public to visit BeOutdoorSafe.org for additional resources on how to spend time outdoors safely and responsibly, including tips to consider when visiting local parks or forests – crossing your tow chains to prevent sparks from dragging chains and respecting local regulations for campfires. BeOutdoorSafe.org also offers tips for ways you can be fire-smart in your backyard, as well as outdoor recreation activities that you can participate in safely.

"We know that Americans everywhere will be eager to enjoy the great outdoors this summer after spending a lot of time indoors due to the pandemic and winter season, and we want our critical message of safe recreation to be top-of-mind as people venture into nature," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "We all have an important role to play when it comes to keeping our safe places safe. We need to work together to act responsibly when spending time outside and continue to do our part to help prevent wildfires."

"It's that time of year again! Just like you, I'm ready to be outdoors enjoying the sunshine and fresh air," said Jay Farrell, Executive Director of the National Association of State Foresters. "Before you leave the house, check out BeOutdoorSafe.org for tips to make your visit to a public park or forest a safe one. If you're staying in the backyard, always remember to keep your burn piles small and to never leave them unattended. Wherever you find time to relax in nature, remember it's all of our jobs to protect the land we love."

This campaign is an extension of the USDA Forest Service, National Association of State Foresters and Ad Council's ongoing partnership to prevent human-caused, unwanted wildfires and protect our nation's public lands. To learn more about recreating responsibly outdoors, visit BeOutdoorSafe.org.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council has a long history of creating life-saving public service communications in times of national crisis, starting in the organization's earliest days during World War II to September 11th and natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy. Its deep relationships with media outlets, the creative community, issue experts and government leaders make the organization uniquely poised to quickly distribute life-saving information to millions of Americans.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

U.S.D.A. Forest Service

The Forest Service is the agency responsible for overseeing the use of Smokey Bear in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council. The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands for the American Public. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

National Association of State Foresters

On behalf of the nation's 59 state and territorial foresters, NASF influences forest policy and leads efforts to optimize the social, economic, and environmental benefits of forests and trees. State foresters, and the forestry agencies they lead, are committed to the continued delivery of Smokey Bear's message of personal responsibility and fire safety. Learn more at www.stateforesters.org.

