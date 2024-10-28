Wildfire Systems Completes $16 Million Series B Funding to Fuel Innovation and Support Global Demand for its White Label Loyalty Platform

Investment will accelerate expansion of new features that are essential to the value-added

services and benefits that Wildfire's clients extend to their customers

SAN DIEGO , Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc. , an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs, shopping companions, and content monetization, today announced that it has secured $16 million in Series B funding. The round is co-led by Intuit Ventures and Mucker Capital . In addition, new investors Cohen Circle , Samsung Next , Evolution VC , and Gaingels , plus existing investors TTV Capital , QED Investors , B Capital , DLA Piper , Moonshots Capital , and Citi Ventures participated in the round.

Wildfire will leverage the new capital for continued innovation and deployment of its platform that enables financial services organizations and technology companies including RBC, Visa, Citi, Acorns, and Microsoft, to provide rewarding online shopping experiences to consumers worldwide. Many of Wildfire's clients are looking for solutions to a similar set of challenges, including building new revenue streams, retaining customers, and staying top-of-mind and top-of-wallet; Wildfire helps clients achieve these goals with loyalty as a profit center. The Series B brings Wildfire's total funding raised to date to $36 million.

"Wildfire has achieved significant growth in recent years, continually expanding both our product offerings and geographic reach. Our mission is to provide consumers with personalized, meaningful benefits throughout their entire online shopping journey, while empowering our partners to deliver distinctive, value-added services to their users," said Jordan Glazier, Wildfire's founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome Intuit Ventures and other new investors on board, and I'm deeply appreciative of the enthusiastic support from our existing investors."

As part of providing white label loyalty solutions for clients, Wildfire's platform also creates an efficient channel for advertisers to achieve high return on ad spend. Wildfire works with leading performance marketing platforms such as CJ, Impact.com, and Rakuten Advertising to drive incremental sales for more than 50,000 merchant programs in 50 countries. This enables advertisers to reach engaged audiences who are actively shopping, with the added impact of benefits offered through their trusted brands and financial institutions.

"Consumers are facing high prices and inflation while businesses struggle to capture consumer attention in an increasingly crowded online landscape," said Selina Troesch, Principal, Intuit Ventures. "Wildfire is an ideal fit for Intuit's goal of helping consumers and businesses overcome their most important financial challenges, including saving money and driving loyalty. Wildfire and its partners offer benefits that are relevant to our approximately 100 million consumer and business customers."

"Wildfire has done an outstanding job executing and evolving its business since we first invested in 2017. Their white label platform has extended to an impressive product mix and has become an essential part of the consumer value proposition of several of the world's leading companies," said William Hsu, Co-founder & Partner, Mucker Capital.

For more information on Wildfire Systems and the company's rewards platform please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based Wildfire's enterprise platform powers white-label shopping rewards and loyalty programs for financial services organizations and technology companies, allowing them to deploy revenue-generating, value-added services for their customers. The platform provides a shopping companion designed to reward consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits at every stage of their shopping journey. Wildfire drives incremental sales for over 50,000 merchant programs in more than 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, helps content creators monetize product and brand mentions within generated content. Wildfire has been recognized in 2023 & 2024 within the top 100 fastest growing companies in the Inc. 5000 , most recently celebrating 3,783% three-year growth. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

