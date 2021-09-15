Wildfire Systems Launches the First White Label Loyalty and Cashback Platform for Mobile Safari Browser Extensions on Apple's iOS 15

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform which powers reward and loyalty programs, today announced the availability of its white-label offering for Apple's mobile Safari browser. Wildfire® will power Acorns' Safari browser extension for Acorns Earn, enabling customers to earn more money from thousands of brands while they shop online. Wildfire already powers Acorns' desktop Chrome extension for Acorns Earn.

In June 2021, Apple announced a major update to the Safari browser in iOS 15 that will allow iPhone owners to use extensions. Safari is the first mobile browser for iOS to offer extensions, removing the need for users to download separate apps that act as extensions. Wildfire is the first company to offer white-label mobile Safari extensions for earning rewards and cashback at thousands of online merchants.

"We're excited to work with Acorns to be among the first to launch a mobile Safari browser extension for cashback rewards and expand the opportunity for their users to earn and invest when they shop on their iOS devices," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire. "Our white-label platform enables our partners to drive loyalty and retention, by providing their users with cashback rewards and savings at over 35,000 global e-commerce merchants."

"Wildfire has been a valuable partner in supporting the growth of Acorns Earn,'' said David Keegan, VP of Experience & Earn at Acorns. "We are thrilled to be able to expand the ways our customers can earn money for their future when they shop with this new mobile Safari browser extension."

In August 2021, Wildfire Systems announced $15 million in Series A funding for its white-label monetization platform, led by TTV and QED Investors. Wildfire's versatile platform helps partners across a full spectrum of verticals, such as financial institutions, search engines, browsers, rewards services, telecom providers and device OEMs. Their new white-label mobile Safari browser extension will allow Wildfire's enterprise partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offers into existing customer journeys on iPhones. Not only does Wildfire drive incremental revenue for merchants, it also enables enterprise partners to earn revenue from organic, everyday purchases and social sharing, while boosting customer retention and loyalty.

For more information on Wildfire Systems' new mobile Safari browser extension and to schedule a demo, please visit: https://wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy's, and Sephora. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com.

About Acorns

Acorns is how everyday consumers can save & invest for the long term. By putting tools of wealth-making in everyone's hands, Acorns has become the largest subscription service in U.S. consumer finance, serving more than 4 million everyday Americans. Customers get automated investing in diversified portfolios, built with help from experts like Nobel Laureate economist, Dr. Harry Markowitz. Acorns' easy retirement account allows customers to invest for a better life later in minutes, no expertise required. To help everyone spend smarter, Acorns introduced banking that invests with every swipe, and cash-forward rewards. And, everyday Americans may invest in their kids and get money news they can use, all from the same app. To date, customers have invested more than $9.6 billion with Acorns, much of it in spare change. From acorns, mighty oaks do grow!

Important Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk including the loss of principal. Investment advisory services provided by Acorns Advisers, LLC ("Acorns"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. Brokerage services are provided to clients of Acorns by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC . Securities in your account protected up to $500,000. For details, please see www.sipc.org . Investments are not FDIC insured and may lose value. Please consider your objectives, risk tolerance, and Acorns' fees before investing. Acorns reserves the right to restrict or revoke any and all offers at any time.

