Wildlife SOS builds on legacy of care with new mobile elephant clinic

Thanks to U.S. donor support, the new specialized ambulance delivers urgent medical support to elephants suffering in remote areas of India

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife SOS, a global wildlife conservation and welfare organization dedicated to providing specialized veterinary care and reducing human-wildlife conflict, announced today that it has added a specialized elephant field care vehicle to increase its ability to provide state-of-the-art medical treatment to captive elephants suffering from injury or illness in remote areas throughout India.

The new mobile unit was made possible through the generosity of an individual donor in the United States and grants supported by American efforts.

Rescued elephants Zara, left, and Arya welcome the new Wildlife SOS mobile elephant clinic vehicle that will provided specialized medical support to elephants suffering in remote areas of India.

"Our first mobile veterinary clinic has already demonstrated a substantial improvement for elephant welfare in India," said Nikki Sharp, the executive director of Wildlife SOS's United States division. "The Haathi Sewa program represents a new frontier in field-based veterinary medicine. It gives our veterinarians the ability to bring state-of-the-art diagnostics and care directly to captive elephants in remote areas, ensuring that no elephant is left without the help it needs."

Launched earlier this year at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Health Care Camp, the Haathi Sewa (Hindi for "in service to elephants") program has already brought essential medical care to more than 130 elephants across multiple states.

The latest mobile unit enables veterinarians to reach and treat elephants in even the most isolated and under-served communities, where resources, skills and formal training to care for elephants are often limited. It provides on-site care for injuries, infections, foot problems and other urgent health concerns, while also supporting efforts to teach local caretakers compassionate, science-based elephant care. The initiative furthers Wildlife SOS's "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to help captive elephants kept in a transient state of perpetual work and travel, and bring them all to sanctuary by 2030.

Sharp said that support from donors plays a critical role in this effort.

"Every contribution helps cover the costs of field equipment, medications, trained staff and the resources needed to reach elephants in need, often in extremely difficult terrain," she said. "As the program expands, continued support ensures that no elephant is denied lifesaving care due to location, cost or lack of awareness. This new vehicle reflects the global commitment to protecting and caring for India's elephants."

Wildlife SOS previously established the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre and India's first dedicated elephant hospital, pioneering national standards for elephant rehabilitation and veterinary care. The Haathi Sewa mobile clinic continues that legacy, ensuring vital medical services reach elephants wherever they are.

For more information about Wildlife SOS, visit https://wildlifesos.org/ or watch their videos at https://www.youtube.com/@WildlifeSOS.

About Wildlife SOS

Celebrating its 30th year, Wildlife SOS is a nonprofit conservation organization established in 1995, working across India to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in distress. In addition to its work combating illegal wildlife trade and mitigating human-wildlife conflict, the organization actively collaborates with government agencies and local communities to protect habitats and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Wildlife SOS is also leading the national movement to end the exploitation of elephants in captivity through its "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to save all neglected and abused begging elephants from the streets of India by 2030, getting them into sanctuary for expert medical care and lasting quality of life. For more information, visit wildlifesos.org.

