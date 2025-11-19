Wildlife SOS shines light on elephant rescue and care efforts ahead of Giving Tuesday

The nonprofit provides vital medical care, sanctuary and a second chance for elephants once forced into labor and captivity across India

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife SOS, a global wildlife conservation and welfare organization dedicated to providing specialized veterinary care and reducing human-wildlife conflict, is calling on supporters worldwide to help transform the lives of these intelligent, endangered animals through compassion, safety and healing this Giving Tuesday.

Manu’s recovery from years as a "begging" elephant shows the lifesaving impact of Wildlife SOS supporters as Giving Tuesday approaches.

Across India, thousands of Asian elephants are still exploited for street begging, logging and tourist rides. Many suffer from chronic injuries, blindness and malnutrition caused by years of abuse. Their survival now depends on urgent rescue and sustained care, an effort that requires specialized veterinary treatment, nutritious food and dedicated caregivers. Donations are vital to continuing this lifesaving work.

Nikki Sharp, executive director of Wildlife SOS's USA office, highlighted the story of Manu, an elephant rescued through organization's "begging" elephant initiative, which seeks to transition all exploited elephants into a sanctuary by 2030.

"When our team found Manu, he had collapsed and couldn't get up," Sharp said. "He was frail, blind and in deep distress, his feet ravaged from years of walking on scorching pavement and standing in his own waste. When he arrived, he had known only suffering and neglect. Today, thanks to our incredible supporters and dedicated team, Manu is finally receiving the medical care, nourishment and love he has always deserved. His transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. He's blossomed into a confident, curious elephant who finally knows safety and peace. Manu's rescue is a powerful reminder of how compassion can truly change a life."

Rescued elephants receive lifelong care at the organization's Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura, India, home to the country's only elephant hospital, now celebrating its seventh anniversary. Since opening in 2018, the hospital's diagnostic labs, imaging and therapy facilities have treated dozens of elephants in need. Wildlife SOS also extends care to remote areas with a mobile elephant clinic under its "Haathi Sewa" (in service to elephants) program.

Education and advocacy are also central to Wildlife SOS's mission. The organization hosts veterinary experts from around the world to exchange ideas and techniques, conducts workshops helping communities to safely coexist with wildlife, and its Refuse to Ride campaign continues to raise awareness around the world about the cruelty of tourist rides.

Sharp noted that dramatic recent declines in Asian elephant populations, combined with reduced funding for conservation efforts, make private donations more crucial than ever.

"From emergency rescues to advanced medical care, none of this happens without compassionate people stepping up," she said. "Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for everyone to make a lasting difference for India's elephants and protect these gentle giants for generations to come."

The organization is currently caring for more than 30 rescued elephants. In addition to its work with elephants, Wildlife SOS also rescues and rehabilitates endangered bears, leopards, birds, reptiles and hundreds of species unique to South Asia, furthering its mission to create a sustainable landscape for wildlife in India.

For more information about Wildlife SOS, visit wildlifesos.org or watch their videos at youtube.com/WildlifeSOS.

To donate directly to the organization, visit give.wildlifesos.org.

About Wildlife SOS

Celebrating its 30th year, Wildlife SOS is a nonprofit conservation organization established in 1995, working across India to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in distress. In addition to its work combating illegal wildlife trade and mitigating human-wildlife conflict, the organization actively collaborates with government agencies and local communities to protect habitats and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Wildlife SOS is also leading the national movement to end the exploitation of elephants in captivity through its "Begging" Elephant Campaign, which aims to save all neglected and abused begging elephants from the streets of India by 2030, getting them into sanctuary for expert medical care and lasting quality of life. For more information, visit wildlifesos.org.

