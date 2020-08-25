Wildly Popular ShopStyleShark.com Initiates Free-Shopping-Spree Giveaway on Instagram and Other Social Media Accounts: 'Come Celebrate the Last Bloom of Summer With Us!'

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular women's fashion and style hub, StyleShark ( https://shopstyleshark.com/ ) announced a fashion-spree and awards giveaway on its website and multiple thriving social media accounts. With over 140,000 followers, the breakout fashion-style icon, Dionne Teddie, recently decided to celebrate her success by rewarding her lucky customers and blog-followers with a fun series of unique coupons and shopping-spree awards. The shopping-spree giveaway is accessed by linking through the StyleShark blog Diary of a Style Shark , or following via Instagram . ShopStyleShark.com is an affordable yet growing avant-garde fashion house that has won accolades as a Top-100 Leader by FABcon, and a Fashion Future Star designation from Teen Vogue.

"Share the love, I say. And if it's one thing I love, it's my wonderful, devoted social media fans and customers. They're so smart and fashion-forward, so I've decided to give thanks back to them," said Dionne Teddie, founder and owner of StyleShark. "Follow us on social media to get the particulars, as this contest is exciting and always evolving, but we've started with a shopping-spree giveaway, and I've already awarded a $1000 to a lucky customer. There's more to come, so keep checking back to see what's up next. And keep an eye out for our upcoming fall fashion picks! Let us show you what we mean by a whole new fashion language."

Summer still has a few weeks left to shine, with plenty of time to continue showing-off beautiful, feminine curves in the latest on-trend and sleek summer styles:

Tie-Front Sweetheart Neckline Crop Top: A StyleShark pick, this top is lighter to wear than other full-length tops, making it perfect for muggy weather. The cut also makes petite, shorter women look taller, creating a longer-torso illusion. The sweetheart neckline is a sexy yet romantic fashion trend.

Off-the-Shoulder Fitted Bodice Long Sleeve Blouse: A sultry and decidedly old-world nod that has hints of the nineteenth-century, with an alluring and elegant courtesan look. The adherent, shiny, satin-like texture top is especially suited for evening and deep-night occasions. Pair with skinny jeans for a casual elegance, or a mini-skirt for breathtaking style. A StyleShark pick for the best first-date outfit.

Puffy-Sleeve Plaid Button-Up Top: A top that one might find on the most gorgeous actresses of yesteryear, like Brigitte Bardot . This classy, vichy top comes in two colors: red and purple. A StyleShark pick to pair with denim shorts and strappy sandals – topped with an iconic white or beige straw hat.

Ribbed Button-Up Top: A cropped t-shirt with a tight silhouette and square neck, featuring small, elegant buttons and ruches. Intended to be both sexy and casual at the same time, StyleShark advises pairing this with high-waisted jeans, cotton trousers, and skirts.

Cut-Out Shoulder Tee: A sporty-chic choice that is both trendy and stylish, cool and modern. Relaxed, with a hint of daring – baring the shoulder is an age-old romantic communicator of desire.

A wearable fashion maker for the everyday, confident woman, ShopStyleShark.com continues to expand its line, with plans to offer women's plus-sized clothes, menswear, and children's clothing. For the latest in upcoming fall trends, women's clothing and fashion news, follow StyleShark on social media: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

Minority and female owned, StyleShark is one of the few such companies holding a place in the highly competitive fashion market. Created by women for women, StyleShark is a site where women of all ages, shapes, sizes and budgets can find a high-fashion outfit that is both stunning and versatile, while also being affordable. Working with all of the latest viral trends, StyleShark also offers advanced searching options, buy-now pay-later with PayPal credit, fashion and styling blogs, exciting giveaway opportunities and much more. StyleShark continues to grow exponentially, with an increasing fanbase of confident female buyers from across the globe. Learn the art and culture of a new fashion language at: www.ShopStyleShark.com .

