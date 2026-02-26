Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. Affirms Commitment to Woodbridge with New Lease

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that it has renewed its lease for its New Jersey headquarters, committing to remain at the David T. Wilentz building through at least 2042.

The renewal reflects the firm's deep roots in the state and its long-standing presence in the legal community. For more than a century, Wilentz has served clients throughout New Jersey and beyond, building relationships that span generations.

As part of the agreement, the firm will undertake a comprehensive interior redesign of its offices. The renovation will introduce a more modern, efficient layout designed to enhance collaboration, improve functionality, and provide a welcoming environment for clients.

"Our decision to renew our headquarters lease reflects our continued investment in New Jersey, our clients, and the communities we serve," said Angelo Cifaldi, President and Managing Director of Wilentz. "The redesigned space will feature a modern workspace to better support our attorneys and staff while providing a comfortable space for meeting with clients."

The firm was represented in the long-term lease transaction by Angelo Cifaldi, Todd Lehder, Co-chair of the Real Estate Team, and Tim Carr, Executive Director.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz in 1919. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., visit www.wilentz.com.

