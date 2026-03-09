Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. Welcomes Former Presiding Judge Robert J. Mega to the Firm

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that the Hon. Robert J. Mega, P.J. Ch. (Ret.) has joined the firm as a member of its Alternative Dispute Resolution team. Judge Mega will provide mediation, arbitration, and special discovery adjudication services, drawing on more than two decades of judicial leadership and courtroom experience.

Judge Mega joins the firm following a distinguished 20-year career on the bench, most recently serving as Presiding Judge of the New Jersey Superior Court, Chancery Division, General Equity and Probate from 2020 to 2026. In that role, he oversaw complex equity and probate matters and helped guide court operations at a leadership level.

During his tenure with the Superior Court, Judge Mega served on several influential committees, including the General Equity/Foreclosure/Probate Visitation Team Committee, the Judiciary Technology Advisory Committee (ITAC), the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Public Access to Court and Administrative Records, the Judiciary-Surrogates Liaison Committee, and the Conference of General Equity Presiding Judges and Probate Part Judges.

Over the course of his judicial career, Judge Mega served in a number of key assignments, including Trial Judge in the Family, Criminal, and Civil Divisions. He also served as Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division and as a Trial Judge in the Complex Business Litigation Program.

Judge Mega began his legal career in private practice law specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and contract cases before serving in several public roles. He acted as Planning Board Attorney for the Township of Clark and the City of Linden, Land Use Board Attorney for the Borough of Fanwood and the Township of Green Brook, and as Public Defender for the City of Linden.

"Judge Mega brings exceptional experience and perspective to our ADR team," said Angelo Cifaldi, President and Managing Director of Wilentz. "His leadership on the bench and his broad background across civil, criminal, family, and complex business matters will be an invaluable resource to clients seeking efficient resolution of their disputes."

With Judge Mega's arrival, Wilentz continues to strengthens its Alternative Dispute Resolution practice, providing clients with the benefit of seasoned judicial experience.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz in 1919. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., visit www.wilentz.com.

