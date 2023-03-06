Wiley Walsh, P.C., on behalf of Dr. Jennifer Lamm, sues Texas State University for Sex Discrimination and Retaliation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Dr. Jennifer Lamm, a veteran, through her attorneys at Wiley Walsh, P.C. filed suit against Texas State University for sex discrimination, equal pay act violations, and retaliation.

According to the petition filed in Hays County, Dr. Lamm was not paid as much as other male Lecturers at Texas State. The petition also alleges that men were promoted to Senior Lecturer before she was despite her meeting all of the qualifications. Moreover, according to the petition, Texas State justified this discriminatory treatment by making up a policy that did not exist and, even if it did, appeared to only be applied to Dr. Lamm and not male lecturers. According to one witness who Texas State interviewed as part of its internal investigation, Dr. Lamm was "discriminated against and treated unfairly."

The petition also alleges that the Political Sciences Department engages in several unethical practices, such as requiring students to purchase course materials for which the department gets a royalty, which is contrary to the standards of the American Political Science Association and the Association of American University Professors. Further, the petition alleges that the Department Chair of the Texas State Political Sciences Department failed to take actions to prevent cheating on exams by students.

Dr. Lamm's lawsuit seeks to end the sex discrimination, retaliation, and unethical practices at Texas State University.

The case is captioned Dr. Jennifer Lamm v. Texas State University, No. 23-0448, filed in Hays County on February 28, 2023.

Dr. Lamm is represented by Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos of Wiley Walsh, P.C. Both Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos are certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization as a specialist in labor and employment law.

https://www.scribd.com/document/629539904/Lamm-v-TXST-No-23-0448

https://www.wileywalsh.com

