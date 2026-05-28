Wiliot Collaborates with AT&T Business as Demand for Physical AI in Enterprise Supply Chains Accelerates Internationally

The corporate collaboration formalizes a systems integration and device certification model – positioning AT&T to deploy, manage, and support the future commercialization of Wiliot-powered data services

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, a global leader in Physical AI for supply chains, today announced an expanded collaboration with AT&T to scale the deployment and operation of its Physical AI platform across enterprise supply chain environments.

The collaboration builds on a multi-year relationship and marks a shift to a systems integration and device certification model designed to support large-scale deployments, ongoing network operations, and future data service delivery for AT&T customers.

As enterprises digitize physical operations, demand is increasing for continuous, item-level visibility across complex supply chains. Wiliot's Physical AI platform provides the sensing and intelligence layer – capturing real-time data from battery-free IoT Pixels – while AT&T delivers the network infrastructure, cellular connectivity, and field execution required to deploy and operate these networks at scale.

In parallel, the companies are advancing certification of Wiliot-ecosystem gateway devices on AT&T's network, which is expected to enable direct, native connectivity and more standardized deployment across enterprise environments.

"Physical AI depends on continuous data from the physical world, and scaling that data requires deployment expertise, network connectivity, and a certified device ecosystem," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP of Marketing, Wiliot. "AT&T brings all three. This collaboration expands our ability to deploy and operate Physical AI networks across large, distributed environments – and establishes a path to delivering that data as a service for AT&T's global customer base."

Since late 2025, the companies have established a systems integration collaboration that enables AT&T to deliver core deployment and operational capabilities across customer environments. AT&T is now supporting design, installation, asset tagging, and ongoing maintenance across active deployments, serving as a scaled execution layer for Wiliot's platform.

This work is already underway across multiple enterprise environments – including leading retailers, food and beverage companies, and quick-service restaurants – with AT&T completing a significant portion of field deployments in the first quarter of ramp-up.

More broadly, Wiliot currently works with the majority of Fortune 50 companies that have active supply chain initiatives. Its platform is now deployed across tens of thousands of sites and is approaching hundreds of millions of actively tracked assets.

These deployments have improved inventory accuracy to 99% or more; reduced dock-to-stock time from 24-48 hours to 2-6 hours; reduced receiving labor by 30-50%; reduced mis-shipments by up to 90%; and reduced lost, damaged, and delayed packages by 60%.

The companies are now also working to expand AT&T's role beyond deployment into network monitoring, alerting, and ongoing operations, with a longer-term path toward deeper integration of Wiliot-generated data into AT&T's services and enterprise offerings.

"Enterprises are looking for more than connectivity – they need actionable data from the physical world," said Lee Wagner, Area Vice President, AT&T. "By working with Wiliot, we're bringing a new class of Physical AI data into our ecosystem, adding visibility at the case and asset level, and enabling new services built on that data. We see Physical AI data as a significant emerging opportunity for AT&T and our customers."

The collaboration aligns with AT&T's broader strategy to expand beyond connectivity into new AI data services. By leveraging Wiliot's sensing technology and certified device ecosystem, AT&T adds granular, item-level intelligence to its data services that extends network visibility into distribution centers, stores, and supply chain operations.

"Physical AI is now operating at scale across enterprise supply chains – retail, food & beverage, post & parcel, logistics, and more," continued Khoshniyati. "This collaboration strengthens the operational foundation required to deploy, manage, and expand these systems globally."

Wiliot's Physical AI platform creates a continuous sensing layer across supply chains using battery-free IoT Pixels, capturing real-time data on location, temperature, and other attributes. This data is processed to generate insights and automated workflows across inventory, logistics, and operations.

By combining Wiliot's platform with AT&T's infrastructure, certification, and deployment capabilities, the collaboration enables enterprises to replace fragmented visibility with a scalable, real-time system for understanding and managing physical supply chain operations.

As demand for supply chain Physical AI accelerates, the companies are expanding deployments across additional customers, sites, and use cases.

For more information on Wiliot, visit www.wiliot.com. For more information on AT&T, visit www.att.com. For hi-res imagery, click here.

About Wiliot

Wiliot powers your supply chain with continuous, scan-free visibility into item location and condition. The Wiliot Physical AI platform processes signals from battery-free Bluetooth sensors (IoT Pixels) using purpose-built AI and ML models. This enables real-time automated condition monitoring, inventory intelligence, and workflow optimization. Whether you have AI in place or are just starting, Wiliot delivers continuous, AI-ready data that drives ROI today and scales into advanced AI tomorrow.

Trusted by leading global retailers and logistics companies, Wiliot's platform processes billions of sensing events across millions of products every month. It integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise systems, enabling businesses to automate workflows, respond to issues instantly, and reduce waste – ensuring products arrive when and where they should, in perfect condition. Learn more at wiliot.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/wiliot.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

SOURCE Wiliot