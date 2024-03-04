Wiliot Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

2024 marks the first time an ambient IoT company has been recognized in this Gartner Magic Quadrant report – which Wiliot believes underscores the increased maturity of the technology ecosystem and its adoption across markets.

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose ambient IoT Visibility Platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services by Nick Jones, Annette Zimmermann and Tim Zimmerman.

This is the first time that Wiliot has been recognized in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report, and it comes on the heels of Wiliot's recognition in eight Gartner Hype Cycle™ reports. In 2022, Wiliot was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in their report titled, "Cool Vendors™ in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors."

"Supply chains and inventory management systems are more complex than ever before," said Steve Statler, Wiliot's Chief Marketing Officer. "Wiliot is simplifying things by providing some of the world's largest companies – with the world's most robust supply chains – with real-time visibility into every product, everywhere. It's a disruptive technology that's creating a safer, more efficient, and accountable world – and we are proud to have the company recognized by Gartner in its latest Magic Quadrant report."

The Wiliot Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its Cloud Platform and IoT Pixels, which are stamp-sized, low-cost, battery-free compute devices that attach to any product, connecting it to the internet and embedding it with intelligence, awareness, and triggered automation.

Data streamed from these IoT Pixels – location, temperature, humidity, and carbon footprint – are processed in the Wiliot Cloud, generating actionable insights that are creating more efficient, profitable, and sustainable supply chains and inventory management systems.

These actionable insights can trigger automated alerts that, for example, notify workers when an item has been loaded onto the wrong truck; when produce at risk of spoilage; and where specific product should be stocked by flashing its corresponding electronic shelf label.

Wiliot is currently working with many of the world's largest companies across retail, logistics, apparel, CPG, and pharmaceuticals on ambient IoT projects.

Wiliot's ambient IoT Visibility Platform was also recently named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 and Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech .

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT, COOL VENDORS and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is an ambient IoT data carrier platform. Our Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using IoT Pixels, battery free smart tags that push data to the cloud in real-time without human intervention. Our platform exists within a fast-growing ambient IoT ecosystem. We have partners in that ecosystem that provide tags and edge devices.

Ambient IoT is an evolution of legacy IoT and RFID technologies with lower costs, end-to-end privacy and security, and the addition of new intelligence and sensing capabilities. It's on a path to scaling to trillions thanks to telecommunications standards - Bluetooth, 5G Advanced, and 802.11 AMP.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to food, apparel, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other products.

Connecting new categories of things through AI and the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet are aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

