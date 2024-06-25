Wilks Development partners with The Woodmont Company to lease space in the historic Fort Worth Public Market

Wilks Development aims to fill over 15,000 square feet with retail, food, and beverage concepts.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilks Development, a leader in Texas real estate development, is delighted to announce its leasing partnership with The Woodmont Company, a renowned Fort Worth-based full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in retail leasing nationwide. This collaboration aims to reinvigorate the historic Fort Worth Public Market by leasing spaces to a vibrant mix of retail and restaurant businesses.

The Fort Worth Public Market, a cherished landmark since 1930, is undergoing a transformative redevelopment. When complete, Wilks Development plans to open the long-shuttered space to the public and provide a cultural hub for the city.

Jess Green, project lead and Senior Vice President of Wilks Development says, "As a Fort Worth-based outfit, Woodmont understands what this building means to the city. Coupled with their vast in-market knowledge, we know they will help us craft the perfect combination of tenants to make this a dynamic destination that will bring the Fort Worth community together, just like the building once did."

"We are excited to partner with Wilks Development and breathe new life into a historic landmark beloved by Fort Worthians. Reviving the Fort Worth Public Market is not just about creating a vibrant destination for the community to gather but about honoring its unique and rich history. When completed, the Public Market will be a gathering place where past and present converge," says David Adams, Senior Vice President at The Woodmont Company.

With an anticipated completion date in August 2025, The Public Market represents both a rich historical landmark and a compelling prospect for business. It boasts over 15,000 square feet of leasable space and will also be home to The Harden, a 55+ active senior living apartment complex with 199 units. Green added, "With the Harden situated directly behind the Public Market building and our proximity to 7th Street, Magnolia, and Downtown, we are confident that our tenants will benefit from the high foot traffic and bustling activity, making it an ideal location for any business."

For more information about leasing, visit fortworthpublicmarket.com/commercial.

About Wilks Development

Wilks Development is an intentional and innovative real estate development and investment company with a focus on community. Since its founding in 2012, brothers Kyle and Josh Wilks, along with their cousin Jess Green, have built a diverse portfolio of real estate projects, including sturdy stone storefronts, Class-A commercial offices, thriving business parks, multi-family residences, and vibrant, walkable neighborhoods. For more information, please visit wilksdevelopment.com or their social media channels: LinkedIn: @wilksdevelopment , Facebook: @wilksdevelopment , Instagram: @wilksdevelopment.

About The Woodmont Company

The Woodmont Company, a trusted name in the commercial real estate industry, has been providing innovative and high-quality commercial real estate expertise nationwide since 1980. Specializing in a wide range of real estate services including leasing, property management, investment sales, development, and tenant representation, The Woodmont Company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to their clients and providing them with solutions that are tailored to their needs.

Contact: Nicole Ellis, Wilks Development

Telephone: 817-720-0821 or 209-327-6343

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wilks Development