Wilks Development Welcomes TYLER'S as First Retail Tenant at Firefly Park

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilks Development announced today that Texas-based sportswear retailer TYLER'S has signed a lease for 16,653 square feet on the ground floor of Aurora, the 18-story high-rise residential community at Firefly Park. TYLER'S will serve as the first retail tenant in the 217-acre mixed-use development, occupying approximately 13% of the project's phase-one retail space. Kobalt Investment Company represented Wilks Development in the transaction.

The new location will mark TYLER'S ninth store in Texas and is scheduled to open in Fall 2027, alongside Firefly Park's first phase. Phase one will include approximately 123,000 square feet of retail, 420 residential units, approximately 175,000 square feet of office space, and a hotel.

"TYLER'S is a natural fit for Firefly Park and the experience we're creating," said Kyle Wilks, President and CEO of Wilks Development. "Their energy and authenticity align with our vision for a highly walkable, nature-forward destination in Frisco's evolving urban landscape."

"Firefly Park reflects exactly what we look for when opening a TYLER'S in a new community. It is a thoughtfully planned, family-oriented space built around connection and shared experiences, backed by a team whose values align with our own. Firefly Park creates a natural gathering place where we can show up as more than just a retail store and contribute to the local community. We are excited to be part of a destination that truly feels close to home," said Dale Grimes, TYLER'S owner.

Upon full buildout, Firefly Park will include 4 million square feet of Class A office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, 1,200 hotel rooms, 230 townhomes and 1,970 residential units, anchored by a 45-acre park with ponds, an illuminated art walk, trails and year-round gathering spaces.

About Firefly Park

Firefly Park is a 217-acre mixed-use development by Wilks Development in Frisco, Texas, featuring residences, retail, dining, office, and 45 acres of connected green space. Opening in 2027, the project is designed as a modern live-work-play district that connects people to nature, entertainment and community.

About Wilks Development

Wilks Development is a Texas-based real estate development and investment firm focused on creating high-quality, community-driven destinations.

