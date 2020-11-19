Will 'Brown Friday' Still Be the Busiest Day for Plumbers?
COVID-19 Could Give Roto-Rooter a Holiday Break for the First Time in Recent Memory
Nov 19, 2020, 10:56 ET
CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The day after Thanksgiving has long been the busiest day of the year for plumbing repair companies like Roto-Rooter. Big meal preparation coupled with a houseful of holiday guests has traditionally overloaded residential plumbing systems, creating a hectic day for plumbers who nicknamed the date "Brown Friday," for obvious reasons. However, this year's COVID-19 outbreak may greatly reduce demand for plumbers as health experts discourage large Thanksgiving gatherings that could spread the virus.
Roto-Rooter, the world's largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer & drain services, usually sees a 50% increase in call volume over an average Friday. But this year could be different. "Frankly, we don't know what to expect this year," said Paul Abrams, spokesman for Roto-Rooter. "Call volume on Friday will reveal whether Americans scaled back on Thanksgiving, or if they went ahead with big celebrations. The evidence should be clear."
Roto-Rooter will be fully staffed on Friday morning, but if demand for service proves light, they'll begin sending plumbers home to enjoy the day with their families. Additionally, participating Roto-Rooter locations are collecting canned foods to benefit food pantries and pet shelters. In exchange for two canned goods, Roto-Rooter will provide a 10% discount (up to $60 off) on plumbing & drain services.
To avoid plumbing and drain trouble over Thanksgiving weekend…
- Don't pour grease or cooking oil down drains. They solidify in pipes and choke drains.
- Keep potato peels, poultry skins, bones, rice and pasta out of the garbage disposal.
- Make sure the disposal is running when you drop in food scraps.
- Don't flush wet wipes down toilets. Most won't dissolve and they'll clog pipes.
- Place a plunger in guest bathrooms to save your guests the embarrassment of asking for one.
- Spread out showers and laundry loads.
Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America.
