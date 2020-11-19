Will 'Brown Friday' Still Be the Busiest Day for Plumbers?

CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The day after Thanksgiving has long been the busiest day of the year for plumbing repair companies like Roto-Rooter. Big meal preparation coupled with a houseful of holiday guests has traditionally overloaded residential plumbing systems, creating a hectic day for plumbers who nicknamed the date "Brown Friday," for obvious reasons. However, this year's COVID-19 outbreak may greatly reduce demand for plumbers as health experts discourage large Thanksgiving gatherings that could spread the virus.

Roto-Rooter, the world's largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer & drain services, usually sees a 50% increase in call volume over an average Friday. But this year could be different. "Frankly, we don't know what to expect this year," said Paul Abrams, spokesman for Roto-Rooter. "Call volume on Friday will reveal whether Americans scaled back on Thanksgiving, or if they went ahead with big celebrations. The evidence should be clear."

Roto-Rooter will be fully staffed on Friday morning, but if demand for service proves light, they'll begin sending plumbers home to enjoy the day with their families. Additionally, participating Roto-Rooter locations are collecting canned foods to benefit food pantries and pet shelters. In exchange for two canned goods, Roto-Rooter will provide a 10% discount (up to $60 off) on plumbing & drain services.

To avoid plumbing and drain trouble over Thanksgiving weekend…

Don't pour grease or cooking oil down drains. They solidify in pipes and choke drains.

Keep potato peels, poultry skins, bones, rice and pasta out of the garbage disposal.

Make sure the disposal is running when you drop in food scraps.

Don't flush wet wipes down toilets. Most won't dissolve and they'll clog pipes.

Place a plunger in guest bathrooms to save your guests the embarrassment of asking for one.

Spread out showers and laundry loads.

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter also provides water damage cleanup services and operates businesses in 130 company-owned territories and over 370 franchise territories, serving over 90 percent of the U.S. population and 40% of the Canadian population. To contact your local Roto-Rooter please visit rotorooter.com.

