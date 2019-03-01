WILL Interactive and Yale New Haven Health Partner to Eliminate Workplace Sexual Harassment and Bullying

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has partnered with Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) to create the first of its kind interactive harassment, sexual harassment, and abusive conduct (bullying) training tool for the hospital industry. The interactive video is designed to educate staff on how to recognize and prevent harassment in the healthcare workplace.

Compliant in all 50 states, this interactive behavior modification system integrates the appeal of storytelling and movies to create a powerful education and training tool shown to positively influence attitudes and actions. Learners are placed in a cinematic contextual adventure in which they face real life situations, make choices and experience consequences, allowing them to make tough decisions in a safe learning environment before encountering them in real life.

Sexual harassment and abusive conduct can impact mental and physical health, causing issues such as depression, anxiety and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When healthcare providers become victims, it not only puts their own health at risk but also the safety of their patients. Harassment, sexual harassment and abusive conduct in healthcare can lead to adverse patient outcomes, medication errors and lower patient care quality. WILL and Yale New Haven Health are committed to addressing these important issues with innovative approaches and continue to do so with the launch of Common Ground Healthcare.

"While we conduct regular training on workplace harassment, this new interactive video with real life healthcare scenarios, will help us take the education around harassment and bullying to a new level," said Marna Borgstrom, CEO YNHHS. "We want every employee, patient and visitor to feel safe and supported by our culture that is intolerant of harassment and abusive conduct of any kind."

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM's clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org

WILL Interactive is the most experienced and recognized immersive learning simulation developer in the United States. WILL products have won over 85 awards from organizations that include: Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, Horizon Interactive, Software Information Industry Association, Association of Educational Publishers, Chief Learning Officer, National Training Simulation Association among others. www.willinteractive.com

