WILL Interactive and Yale New Haven Health Partner to Support Clinician Wellbeing

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive and Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) have partnered to create The Thriving Clinician, a first of its kind interactive training program for clinician wellbeing. Higher emotional fulfillment directly translates to greater engagement, improved institutional performance and better patient outcomes. The Thriving Clinician will educate clinicians on how to recognize and mitigate burnout, stress, and depression in themselves and their co-workers.

WILL Interactive

Created with WILL'S evidence-based interactive behavior modification system, The Thriving Clinician integrates the appeal of storytelling and movies to create a powerful education and training event. Learners become the characters in a "choose your own journey"™ movie in which they face real-life situations, make choices, and experience consequences, allowing them to make tough decisions in safety before encountering them in real life.

Based on real frontline hero clinician stories and events, The Thriving Clinician addresses the healthcare industry burnout, stress, depression and trauma that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. Clinicians' physical and emotional health are explored throughout the training and potentially adverse outcomes are portrayed. "WILL is honored to partner with Yale New Haven Health to address these societal, institutional and personal issues faced by clinicians," said Sharon Sloane, CEO WILL Interactive.

"Yale New Haven Health is excited to make this much needed resource available in partnership with WILL Interactive," said Stephanie Sudikoff, MD, pediatric critical care physician and executive director of Simulation, YNHHS. "This new program for clinicians comes at such a pivotal time in our profession, as our entire healthcare family struggles with overwhelming stress in the face of a prolonged pandemic."

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL's award-winning training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense. WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM's clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org

