WILL Interactive Wins Communicator Award of Excellence

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. WILL's timely and groundbreaking product, HomeWork received the highest award, The Award of Excellence for a Web Series. HomeWork reflects the new environment of more people working remotely and the challenges caused by the pandemic. HomeWork brings a proven effective behavior modification technology and methodology to issues crucial for success in today's workplace.

WILL Interactive

"The suddenness of the increase in remote workers and the stress that caused employees and businesses was substantial. Our customers and prospects spoke and WILL listened. We are proud that our programs are continually recognized for addressing issues that impact our customers, their employees, and society as a whole such as remote work," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. "The work entered in to this year's 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons' past. This year's entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our 'Communication is everything' tagline," noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. She added, "On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season's entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work."

WILL Interactive, the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training, has broken the "stab me with a fork" training and education mold. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL's award-winning training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

About the Communicator Awards: The Communicator Awards is the leading international creative awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded over twenty-five years ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio.

The winners of the 27th Annual Communicator Awards have officially been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Winners who received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red. GmbH, Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios. Please visit communicatorawards.com to view the full winners list.

