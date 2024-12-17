Will Little Promoted to Senior Vice President at LPL Solar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar is proud to announce the promotion of Will Little to the position of Senior Vice President. Will has overseen the construction of 59 solar projects totaling more than 6.9 gigawatts (GW). Since the inception of LPL Solar, he has been responsible for all field operations on over $1.8B in solar projects.

Will Little, Promoted SVP LPL Solar

As Senior Vice President, Will continues to lead the field operations team while broadening his strategic responsibilities to encompass company-wide initiatives and advancements in solar project execution. His leadership has been pivotal in managing the mechanical, electrical, substation, and commissioning processes that drive LPL Solar's success.

Will joined LPL Solar with a robust background in solar construction, having previously served as Vice President and General Superintendent at a top 5 national solar EPC. His academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida. Will is the primary qualifier for LPL Solar, with active contractor licenses in 13 states and electrical licenses in 8 states. Additionally, Will supports Wounded Warrior Outdoors and Outdoor Dreams Foundation.

"Will's promotion reflects his exceptional contributions to LPL Solar and the solar energy sector as a whole," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "His dedication, technical expertise, and leadership have played a crucial role in advancing our mission to deliver high-quality solar projects."

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

