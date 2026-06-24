Will You Be Chosen? National Assembly Seeks Citizens to Draft New Covenant for America's 250th

Digital gathering to launch July 6 invites all U.S. voters to design moral foundation for next 250 years

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States rapidly approaches its milestone semiquincentennial under heavy partisan strain, rising costs of living, and political cynicism, a grassroots non-partisan movement is handing the microphone back to the people.

Following a deeply reflective physical journey through the birthplace of democracy, the heavy history of the Civil Rights South and taken lands on the Great Plains, the National Pilgrimage is approaching its ultimate destination: the virtual National Assembly (July 6–7).

This historic online gathering invites every American to step out of their evening routine for two nights to collaboratively build a unified moral vision for the country's next chapter. Organizers are calling on community leaders, parents, workers, and dreamers to register immediately to ensure their community's values are represented in this blueprint for the future.

"We cannot elect, legislate, or protest our way out of the polycrisis," says Brandon Peele, the lead organizer of the National Pilgrimage & Assembly. "We are tracing the rivers and roads of our ancestors, because you cannot fix a cultural and moral problem with politics. We must find our nation's story together to create a future worthy of our boldness, brilliance, and beauty. We are on the move to love this country back together."

The National Pilgrimage rejects the notion that the future can be tended to by political parties or top-down mandates. Instead, the upcoming National Assembly will leverage a unique, highly structured, virtual dialogue process to collectively elevate our most cherished virtues and best ideas.

Over two evenings of virtual, facilitated dialogues, everyday citizens from different zip codes, backgrounds, and political beliefs will engage in deep, reflective listening to establish what we collectively value, where we're headed, and how we're getting there.

One citizen representative, chosen by the people participating in the Assembly, will be flown to Chicago to read the nation's collective moral vision for the first time on July 9, the anniversary of the 14th Amendment, which is when the nation declared equality to be our singular purpose.

"Since the Civil War, the nation's North Star has been 'All … are Created Equal,' and it is abundantly clear we've lost the plot," Peele said. "This pilgrimage is a national reckoning with our shadows and our light, our challenges and our unique gifts. And during the Assembly, we will leverage the best-in-class collaboration technology, Synanim, to declare who we choose to be in this next chapter."

The collective wisdom forged during these virtual rounds will culminate in a profound living synthesis.

"We are asking every American who feels exhausted by the division," said Peele, "especially those who recognize we cannot vote our way out of this situation, to join us. This is our moment to collaboratively draft the values that will define our future."

Quick Facts: National Assembly Event Overview

What: The National Assembly (a virtual, non-partisan, grassroots civic dialogue)

The National Assembly (a virtual, non-partisan, grassroots civic dialogue) When: Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 7-10 p.m. CT

Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 7-10 p.m. CT Where: Live online via secure, facilitated virtual roundtable rooms (accessible nationwide)

Live online via secure, facilitated virtual roundtable rooms (accessible nationwide) Who Can Join: Open to all community leaders, parents, workers, students, and citizens across all 50 states

Open to all community leaders, parents, workers, students, and citizens across all 50 states Cost: Free public registration

To learn more about this moment, visit www.nationalpilgrimage.us and click on the National Assembly tab.

About the National Pilgrimage & Assembly: The National Pilgrimage is a non-partisan initiative fiscally sponsored by The Outlands, a 501(c)(3) organization. Led by a volunteer team of community leaders and documentary filmmakers, the project seeks to generate a new moral vision for the United States of America through reckoning, relationship-building, and collective dreaming.

SOURCE The Outlands