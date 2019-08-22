Will you give your unwanted items a 'second life'?

The second-hand trade, a kind of transaction which is both traditional and modern, is now very popular among young Chinese people. However, the scene has shifted from an offline flea market to an online app platform. Statistics show that, by the end of 2017, the volume of China's second-hand goods trade had reached 500 billion yuan (about $71 billion), and is growing at an annual rate of more than 30%, most of which is from online transactions.

The second-hand economy has enjoyed a mature development in the West. But in China, many people still prefer to own new items, and this habit makes them resistant to buying second-hand. However, people's views change with changing times and the development of the Chinese economy. As living standards improve, consumption increases, and so too does the number of idle items. Items such as cars and mobile phones have gradually changed from luxury products to daily necessities. Nowadays, cars are just a common means of transport, so a second-hand car with a moderate price and quality is a very cost-effective and smart choice, and it won't make people feel embarrassed.

From a social perspective in China, the idea of environmental protection and public welfare has found its way deep into people's hearts. Many sell second-hand goods not only to make money, but also to avoid waste. This allows unwanted items to go to the needy, giving them a "second life." While buying and selling second-hand goods, people can experience the joy of haggling, sharing and engaging with buyers. Some even find it fun and rewarding to participate as a social event. Chen Weiye, the founder of Xianyu (Idle Fish), a well-known online trading platform for second-hand goods in China, said that the huge value created by Xianyu comes from the reuse of social resources as well as environmental protection and social progress.

China's internet has great advantages in both infrastructure and users. Particularly there is a boom in the fields of mobile internet and e-commerce, which has promoted the development of China's shared economy. As a kind of shared economy, the second-hand economy will no doubt develop by drawing on earlier experiences and lessons, analyzing and solving the problems through technological and ideological innovation. In this way, more and more people will be confident to participate in the practice, which will allow them new ways to consume goods.

