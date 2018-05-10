Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for the First Quarter 2018

The Company produced revenues of $4,532,619 and $4,450,545 in first quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of $82,074 or 1.8%. The primary reasons for this increase are an increase in direct sales of $61,036 and an increase in sales through distributors of $21,038 in the current year three month period over the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 63.8% and 61.6% for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2,417,900 and $2,239,738 for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, an increase of $178,162 or 8.0%. Increases in selling, general and administrative costs were partially the result of increases in sales staffing and incentives.

Income from operations was $472,344 and $503,127 for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, a decrease of $30,783 or 6.1%.

Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the winery, said "Our net results will show the new dividend expense until we are able to deploy the large amount of new invested cash in business development. Our new construction is in the permitting process, so buckle-up, big things are on their way."

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease, impact of governmental regulatory decisions and other risks.



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017







SALES, NET $ 4,532,619

$ 4,450,545 COST OF SALES 1,642,375

1,707,680







GROSS PROFIT 2,890,244

2,742,865







SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 2,417,900

2,239,738







INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 472,344

503,127







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





Interest income 6,867

7,314 Interest expense (118,718)

(96,700) Other income, net 92,705

83,144







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 453,198

496,885







INCOME TAX PROVISION (122,744)

(181,755)







NET INCOME 330,454

315,130







Accrued preferred stock dividends (254,893)

(131,833)







INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 75,561

$ 183,297







Basic income per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.02

$ 0.04







Diluted income per common share after preferred dividends $ 0.02

$ 0.04







Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 4,964,529

5,005,749 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 4,964,529

5,010,173

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-posts-a-profit-for-the-first-quarter-2018-300646743.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards

Related Links

http://www.wvv.com

