Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q1 2023

SALEM, Ore., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated a loss per common share after preferred dividends of $0.25 and $0.11 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 respectively, an increase of $0.14, for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 over the same three month period in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $8,308,940 and $6,242,318, respectively, an increase of $2,066,622, or 33.1%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This increase was caused by an increase in revenues from direct sales of $1,114,341 and an increase in revenues from shipments to distributors of $952,281 in the current year three-month period over the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $4,478,463 and $3,720,029, respectively, an increase of $758,434, or 20.4%, in the first quarter of 2023 over the same quarter in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in sales in the first three months of the current year compared to the same period in 2022 being partially offset by an increase in product costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $5,453,413 and $3,856,261, respectively, an increase of $1,597,152, or 41.4%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in selling expenses of $1,505,853, or 60.8% and an increase in general and administrative expenses of $91,299, or 6.6% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Selling expenses increased in 2023 compared to 2022 primarily as a result of the higher selling expenses related to the increase in direct sales and having more tasting room locations.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $744,823 and $98,942, respectively, an increase of $645,881, or 652.8%, in the first quarter of 2023 over the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in net loss for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the comparable period in 2022, was primarily the result of higher selling expenses and higher product costs.

Jim Bernau, Founder and CEO of the winery said "The Company is continuing to work through the margin compression of prior vintages primarily due to the pandemic supply chain cost increases and a smaller than expected 2020 harvest due to the Santiam fires. Additionally, macroeconomic inflation and financing costs associated with the opening of our four new restaurants and tasting rooms contributed to increased expenses during the first quarter of 2023. We are excited about the opportunity to see the fruits of our labor as our major expansion gets beyond its start-up phase."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the first quarter 2023, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31,2023, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, referred to as the "Securities Act", and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, referred to as the "Exchange Act". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates", "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines, and the revenues or costs for any of our four new tasting rooms and restaurants exceeding our expectations. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions.

Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following is the Company's Statement of Operations for the three months ended March, 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022:













Three months ended











March 31,









2023

2022















SALES, NET



$ 8,308,940

$ 6,242,318 COST OF SALES

3,830,477

2,522,289















GROSS PROFIT

4,478,463

3,720,029















OPERATING EXPENSES







Sales and marketing 3,983,580

2,477,727

General and administrative 1,469,833

1,378,534



Total operating expenses 5,453,413

3,856,261















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (974,950)

(136,232)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest income -

2,389

Interest expense (124,422)

(91,446)

Other income 73,586

89,024















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,025,786)

(136,265)















INCOME TAX BENEFIT 280,963

37,323















NET LOSS



(744,823)

(98,942)















Accrued preferred stock dividends (511,719)

(466,612)















NET LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (1,256,542)

$ (565,554)















Loss per common share after preferred dividends,







basic and diluted $ (0.25)

$ (0.11)















Weighted-average number of







common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 4,964,529

4,964,529

















