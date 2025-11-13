Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q3 2025

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated a loss per common share after preferred dividends of $0.33 and $0.17 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, an increase of $0.16, for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 over the same three month period in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $8,353,200 and $9,370,713, respectively, a decrease of $1,017,513, or 10.9%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This decrease was caused by a decrease in direct sales of $384,420, and a decrease in sales through distributors of $633,093 in the current year three-month period over the prior year period.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $5,003,972 and $5,808,114, respectively, a decrease of $804,142, or 13.8%, in the third quarter of 2025 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $6,217,499 and $5,944,620 respectively, an increase of $272,879, or 4.6%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in selling and marketing expenses of $117,582, or 2.7% and an increase in general and administrative expenses of $155,297, or 9.6% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $1,092,450 and $282,945, respectively, an increase of $809,505, or 286.1%, in the third quarter of 2025 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the Company said, "We believe the third quarter of 2025 continues to reflect the need for creative solutions as the wine market in both direct sales and distributor sales change. Our management team and extraordinary employees continue to innovate with new products and experiences, led by our new CEO Mike Osborn - one of America's most accomplished wine entrepreneurs."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the third quarter 2025, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, referred to as the "Securities Act", and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, referred to as the "Exchange Act". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates", "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines, and the revenues or costs for any of our tasting rooms and restaurants exceeding our expectations. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions.

Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following is the Company's Statement of Operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:









Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024





















SALES, NET

$ 8,353,200

$ 9,370,713

$ 26,090,546

$ 28,506,151 COST OF SALES

3,349,228

3,562,599

10,110,848

10,953,625





















GROSS PROFIT

5,003,972

5,808,114

15,979,698

17,552,526





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Sales and marketing

4,444,433

4,326,851

12,605,778

12,692,804

General and administrative

1,773,066

1,617,769

5,059,261

5,061,899



Total operating expenses

6,217,499

5,944,620

17,665,039

17,754,703





















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1,213,527)

(136,506)

(1,685,341)

(202,177)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net

(304,957)

(257,192)

(873,323)

(750,573)

Other income (expense), net

(18,662)

(4,424)

126,364

96,169





















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(1,537,146)

(398,122)

(2,432,300)

(856,581)





















INCOME TAX BENEFIT

444,696

115,177

703,664

247,809





















NET LOSS

(1,092,450)

(282,945)

(1,728,636)

(608,772)





















Accrued preferred stock dividends

(563,177)

(563,250)

(1,689,530)

(1,689,676)





















LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (1,655,627)

$ (846,195)

$ (3,418,166)

$ (2,298,448)





















Loss per common share after preferred dividends,

















basic and diluted

$ (0.33)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.69)

$ (0.46)





















Weighted-average number of

















common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

4,964,529

4,964,529

4,964,529

4,964,529

