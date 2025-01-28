William B. Berry, Former Chief Executive Officer of Continental Resources, Inc., to Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that William B. Berry, former chief executive officer, Continental Resources, Inc. and former executive vice president, ConocoPhillips, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Berry joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Mr. Berry grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi in a working-class family with limited means. His father was an insurance adjuster, and his mother worked part-time at a flower shop, providing enough to keep food on the table. Early on, Mr. Berry developed a strong work ethic, delivering newspapers and cleaning used bricks for a penny each. His family's home was flooded by both Hurricane Betsy and Hurricane Camille, forcing them to live without power or water for weeks. Despite these hardships, Mr. Berry's determination to succeed never wavered. At 17, he bought a car that had been completely submerged in salt water during Hurricane Camille, stripped it down, and repaired it to drive himself to college. He attended Mississippi State University and received both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in petroleum engineering in 1974 and 1976, respectively.

Despite facing two life-threatening diseases, malaria and throat cancer, Mr. Berry remained focused on persevering against these hardships. After joining Phillips Petroleum in 1976, he quickly rose through the ranks, taking on key roles across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia. By 1991, he was promoted to international operations manager and in 1992, he moved to Shekou, China, to serve as country manager for Phillips, later relocating to Beijing in 1995 to oversee all of the company's activities in China. His contributions were recognized by the Chinese government in 1996, naming him one of the country's 31 outstanding foreign experts. Following the 2002 ConocoPhillips merger, he became president of the Asia Pacific in Singapore and then executive vice president of worldwide exploration and production until his retirement in 2008. After retiring, Mr. Berry continued to serve in leadership roles, including as CEO of Continental Resources from 2020 through 2022, further solidifying his legacy in the energy industry.

"Education was my gateway to overcoming the adversity I faced early in life," said Mr. Berry. "Since then, I've had the unique opportunity to lead diverse teams of individuals both in the U.S. and internationally and have seen firsthand – no matter the location – how education opens doors and empowers people to reach their fullest potential. The Horatio Alger Association's mission resonates deeply with me, as I believe that providing opportunities and mentorship to those who have faced challenges is key to building the next generation of great leaders."

Mr. Berry's philanthropic efforts are focused on STEM education and supporting at-risk youth. Together with his wife, Sherry, Mr. Berry has been a major benefactor to the Mississippi State University Foundation, where they have made significant contributions to his alma mater, including endowing the William and Sherry Berry Chair in Agricultural and Biological Engineering and providing scholarships for hundreds of students, primarily women and minorities in technical disciplines. His commitment to education extends to organizations like Teach For America and Junior Achievement where he served on the Advisory Boards. He has also served as President of Spindletop Charities, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk youth in oil-producing regions, and as a board member for the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering. Mr. Berry's passion for education and youth development is further reflected in his prior board memberships with the University of Oklahoma's College of Energy and Earth Science and the Mississippi State University Engineering Advisory Board, as well as his current roles as an Advisory Board Member for the Oklahoma State University Hamm Institute of American Energy and a Foundation Board Member at Mississippi State University.

"Through our shared experience at Continental Resources, I have come to admire Bill's exceptional leadership and his commitment to both business excellence and philanthropy," said Harold Hamm, executive chairman, Continental Resources, Inc., and 2016 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His distinguished career and fundamental belief in the power of education will be a tremendous asset to the Horatio Alger Association as we continue to advance our important mission."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Berry and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2025, please visit www.horatioalger.org

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

