William Blair Investment Management Receives an Accolade for Corporate Innovation from Plug and Play Fintech

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play recognized William Blair Investment Management (William Blair) during their Spring Summit with the Corporate Innovation Award last month. William Blair started their relationship with Plug and Play at the beginning of 2019 and have been actively engaged since that time. Within three months, William Blair's team met with over 100 startups, starting the process for proof of concepts with four. The firm not only collaborates with startups in the Fintech space, but also continues to break the norm by identifying beneficial solutions for their customers and other financial institutions.

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment management, investment banking, and private wealth management.

"The Corporate Innovation Award is given to corporate partners who have shown an effort to mobilize their firm internally. The William Blair team have been diligent in their innovation strategy," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of Plug and Play. "As we look forward in expanding our program at Plug and Play, William Blair will play a key role in that expansion."

"We believe that diverse ideas drive innovation and help broaden our peripheral vision," said Stephanie Braming, Partner, CFA, and global head of William Blair Investment Management. "It is exciting to engage with these innovative teams and access new technological expertise to improve insights, enhance decision making, and proactively connect with clients and prospects. We're proud to be recognized by Plug and Play Fintech for our commitment to identifying and supporting the best innovations for our investment management clients."

Plug and Play launched its Fintech platform in Silicon Valley in 2015 and now has offices in Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Tokyo, Paris, Shanghai, and Singapore. While continuing to work with over 50 financial institutions, Plug and Play Fintech sees the opportunity of providing an innovation platform for asset and wealth management firms. Through these relationships, Plug and Play plans to spearhead digital transformation for the industry and drive new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Corporations interested in redefining their innovation strategy are encouraged to join the ecosystem: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

For more information about William Blair Investment Management, visit www.williamblair.com.

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

