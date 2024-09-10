William C. Bell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Casey Family Programs, to be honored at the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Gala on November 14

Funds Benefit Programs and Services that Address Child, Youth, and Family Trauma

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) will hold its annual fall fundraising gala on Thursday, November 14, and honor William C. Bell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Casey Family Programs.

NYSPCC is the nation's first child protection agency, caring for New York City's vulnerable children for nearly 150 years. NYSPCC is dedicated to helping children and families by providing individualized therapeutic support and preventative resources to over 10,000 children, families, and professionals every year. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of child protection, the agency has served over two million children since its founding.

William C. Bell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Casey Family Programs, to be honored at NYSPCC's Gala on November 14 Post this

The gala will honor William C. Bell, Ph.D., for his legacy in transforming social services and his tireless advocacy on behalf of children and families. Dr. Bell became president and chief executive officer of Casey Family Programs in January 2006. He chairs the Executive Team, and is ultimately responsible for the vision, mission, strategies and objectives of the foundation. Prior to joining the foundation, Dr. Bell served as commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children's Services (ACS). There, he managed child welfare services — including child protection, foster care, child abuse prevention, day care and Head Start. He has more than 40 years of experience in the human services field.

"Spending more than 40 years trying to improve the well-being of our nation's children has been one of the greatest honors of my life," William Bell, President and CEO of Casey Family Programs, said. "Receiving this award from NYSPCC, an organization with a long history in service to our most vulnerable children, is especially meaningful and deeply moving."

"Dr. Bell has been a steadfast champion for children from coast to coast," said Aysha E. Schomburg, President and CEO of NYSPCC. "We are so excited to welcome partners from all over the country to celebrate the work that he has done for families."

Event details include:

Event Name: NYSPCC 2024 Fall Gala





Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024





Time: 6:00-10:00 PM





Location: Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://secure.givelively.org/event/new-york-society-for-the-prevention-of-cruelty-to-children/the-nyspcc-2024-fall-gala/nyspcc-2024-fall-gala

About NYSPCC

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) is one of the oldest and most highly respected child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1874, NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children, and foster care agencies. NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 53,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. Read more about NYSPCC at http://www.nyspcc.org/.

SOURCE New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children