William C. Huff Companies Announces Expansion of Facilities & Staff in Naples, FL

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its moving logistics and downsizing solutions, William C. Huff Companies, based in Naples FL, is announcing a series of initiatives designed to provide the additional capacity required for its anticipated business growth over the longer term. These include the modernization of the Naples FL facility, located on Progress Avenue in Naples FL and expansion of the logistics staff.

On January 29th, 2021, William C. Huff offices began an evolution to host more private consultations. Jim Henderson, William C. Huff Companies' Owner and Chief Executive, says, "Over the last five years we have seen an increase in large scale family moves to South West Florida. On the commercial side, businesses of all sizes need our services on a more regular basis to support the influx of families moving to the area. It only made sense to reconstitute the facility for efficiency and include area to conduct multiple meetings at once."

William C. Huff Companies is in the process of hiring entry level roles like Entry Level Mover to management roles, such as Senior Crew Leader and Senior Crew Leader Trainer. Jim Henderson adds, "It is an exciting time at William C. Huff. We have seen the demand growing for our services for several years, even through the pandemic we saw the demand grow and now is the time to make the investment to be prepared to serve the needs of the community. We take great pride in being able to provide people with not just a job, but a career with fair wages, benefits, mentorship and a clear career growth. We are not just another moving company, our commitment to technology, innovation, the best equipment is a win for the staff and our customers alike."

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

