William C. Huff Launches Premium White Glove Transportation Services

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff is excited to announce the launch of its new premium White Glove Transportation services, tailored to provide the utmost care and expertise for moving high-value and delicate items. These services cater to businesses along the eastern seaboard, ensuring a seamless and worry-free moving experience.

With over a century of experience, William C. Huff has developed a stellar reputation for excellence in handling and transporting valuable possessions. Our White Glove Transportation services encompass an array of specialized offerings, including furniture transportation, antique transportation, heirloom transportation, restaurant equipment transportation, custom cabinet transportation, collections transportation, and commercial equipment transportation. Each service is customized to meet the specific needs of our clients, from initial consultation to final delivery.

Jim Henderson, Owner of William C. Huff, states, "Our new White Glove Transportation services are designed to provide peace of mind for existing and new clients alike. We understand the monetary and sentimental value of the items we handle. Our commitment is to deliver these safely, and on time, every time!"

The services utilize custom packing solutions to ensure that items such as fine art, vintage and custom furniture, and custom cabinetry are protected during transport. Our team of trained professionals prioritizes the careful handling of each piece, using eco-friendly and recycled materials to safeguard both the items and the environment.

Booking these exceptional services is simple. Clients along the eastern seaboard can contact William C. Huff to request a free quote and discuss their specific transportation needs with our expert team.

For more information or to schedule your White Glove Transportation service, please contact us today.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

Press Contact:

Derek Showerman

239-263-8081

[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff