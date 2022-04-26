William C. Sullivan, Jr. Appointed as Chair of Environmental Law Section

New Jersey Environmental Attorney William C. Sullivan, Jr. Appointed Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Environmental Law Section

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Sullivan, Jr. has been appointed to serve as chair of the firm's Environmental Law Section. Mr. Sullivan has been with the firm for nearly 20 years and has garnered over 30 years of experience in his practice, playing a key role in the redevelopment of the Meadowlands region as well as numerous projects throughout New Jersey.

"It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as chair and I am thrilled by the privilege to lead this prestigious group of attorneys," shared Mr. Sullivan.

Over the past 30 years, Mr. Sullivan's practice has spanned the full range of environmental & land use matters. In that time, Mr. Sullivan has become a sought-after attorney for representation in development and redevelopment projects throughout the state, with a special emphasis on the Meadowlands region. His knowledge of land use permitting and various regulations as they relate to environmental compliance has enabled Mr. Sullivan to secure vital approvals required to move several major projects forward in the region, including warehousing, hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multi-family residential projects. His considerable experience also includes environmental land use permitting with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, including wetlands, flood hazard areas, and coastal and tidelands applications. He also represents municipal land use bodies, including planning boards and historic preservation commissions.

"It has been a pleasure working with Bill over the years," remarked Partner Ted Schwartz. "He is an enormous asset to the section and I have no doubt he will prove himself to be an excellent leader."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's Environmental Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck's environmental practice is one of the most experienced and well-respected in the region. The sophisticated legal skills, extensive experience, and strong reputation of the attorneys that constitute the firm's environmental group have made us an integral participant in the development/redevelopment of industrial and commercial properties, brownfields redevelopment, and energy and transportation infrastructure projects in New Jersey and throughout the New York Metropolitan area.

More information on Scarinci Hollenbeck's environmental practice can be found on our practice page at: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/environmental

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

