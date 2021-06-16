William Hill Bets on Contentstack For Innovation and Market Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, a leading content experience platform, today announced that William Hill , a global sports betting and online gaming brand, has chosen Contentstack as its core content experience platform, as part of an aggressive strategy to become a digitally led, internationally diverse business of scale built on constant customer-centric innovation.

Powered by Contentstack, an entirely rebuilt online portfolio of William Hill properties will be available in June as a part of the refresh of William Hill Vegas . The platform will offer a streamlined customer experience, based on a centralised hub of all William Hill offerings.

This is part of a comprehensive strategy to offer an intuitive customer experience that enables full personalisation and best-in-class customer support. Beginning with online gaming, it will be followed by sports betting, and then extend into the terminals within the physical William Hill shops. To support this, William Hill will migrate the entirety of its UK market offering into Contentstack by the end of 2021.

Contentstack replaces several coupled content management systems (CMS) that were not able to support William Hill's plans for growth. The legacy systems impeded the speed with which William Hill could iterate new features, decreasing performance due to growing demands for processing power and increased complexity following every instance of innovation.

Following a thorough review of the market, Contentstack was chosen because of the headless architecture, rapid deployment, and ability to create high-performing, responsive iterations of William Hill games and web pages quickly. The productivity enhancements driven by Contentstack's intuitive editor experience was a further key factor in the decision. The platform will also enable robust customer data analytics, operational efficiency, and marketing independence.

"Aside from the cultural fit between Contentstack and William Hill, it was obvious from our early assessment that the Contentstack product speaks for itself," said Bartek Gerlich, the head of engineering for the gaming division at William Hill. "We were particularly impressed by the ability to simplify A/B testing and the speed and ease with which we could spin up new properties and features. As a fully cloud-native solution, Contentstack removes a huge amount of the effort our developer team faces and so we are better able to focus on the customer experience. With regards to publishing, we have moved from new features taking half an hour to take effect to a matter of seconds. That kind of responsiveness is vital in the gaming industry."

"Online entertainment is an industry that demands constant innovation to keep customers engaged," said Matthew Baier, Co-Founder and COO at Contentstack. "A modern MACH-based architecture lays a powerful and flexible foundation that enables brands to quickly create – and continuously enhance – compelling, physical and digital content experiences. It's a strong competitive advantage for innovators like William Hill who are constantly looking for opportunities to delight their customers and, in turn, drive business growth."

Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance; a non-profit co-operation of 15 member companies aiming to introduce a new, open, and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem. The MACH Alliance demonstrates how businesses can benefit from open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless.

About William Hill PLC

William Hill PLC is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies, employing c.12,000 people. Its origins are in the UK where it was founded in 1934, and where it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The majority of its £1.6bn annual revenues are still derived from the UK, where it has a national presence of licensed betting offices and one of the leading online betting and gaming services. William Hill's European Online business is headquartered in Gibraltar and Malta and is licensed online in 10 countries following the acquisition of Mr Green & Co AB in January 2019. In 2012, it established William Hill US with a focus on retail and mobile operations in Nevada and became the largest sports betting business in the US. Following the ruling in May 2018 by the Supreme Court that the federal ban on state sponsored sports betting was unconstitutional, William Hill US has expanded and continues to expand as new states regulate sports betting. William Hill's international business is headquartered in Malta following the acquisition of Mr Green & Co AB in January 2019. On 30 September 2020, William Hill agreed to a takeover bid by Caesars Entertainment , the Nevada-based casino operator. In April 2021, Caesars completed its acquisition of William Hill. For more information, please visit William Hill PLC .

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

