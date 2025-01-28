William P. Mills III, President and Owner of MPW Enterprises LLC, to Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that William P. Mills III, president and owner of MPW Enterprises LLC, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Mills joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

One of nine children, Mr. Mills was born and grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana. By age nine, he began a paper route and soon expanded his work to include lawn mowing, grocery bagging and shoe shining. Academics did not come easy to Mr. Mills, likely due to his undiagnosed ADHD, but he dedicated himself to his studies and eventually attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Biology and later a Master's in Fisheries Biology. He paid his way through school by working on boats dredging the Mississippi River each summer.

After working for a few years in environmental permitting for energy companies, Mr. Mills began his career as an entrepreneur. In 1976, Mr. Mills started an environmental research company. Two years later, he founded WPM Exploration, which bought and sold leases and drilling rights. By 1980, he had become one of Louisiana's most successful independent oil and gas leaseholders, selling leases to Exxon, Mobil Oil, Shell and more. Unfortunately, just a few years later, Mr. Mills saw his net worth plummet during the oil crisis in the mid-1980s. Ever resilient, he rebounded quickly from this blow. While continuing to manage his oil and gas company, he started MPW Properties, an umbrella management group that oversees the ongoing operations of more than 30 LLCs, including vacation rental properties, office buildings, boutique shopping centers, elite subdivisions and other investments.

"Growing up with limited financial means while also facing other significant challenges at home and at school instilled in me the importance of hard work, perseverance and compassion," said Mr. Mills. "I'm certain many of today's Horatio Alger Scholars are working to overcome adversities similar to those I dealt with early in my life. I hope my story can serve as an inspiration to them on their journeys, and I look forward to meeting and supporting them as they pursue higher education and postgraduate careers. It is a distinct privilege and honor to accept this Award and be in a position to help these promising young people."

Mr. Mills is an active and generous philanthropist, overseeing and directing the giving of the Mills Family Foundation. The Foundation provides funding to numerous organizations in Louisiana and beyond. A proud native of Lafayette, Mr. Mills has invested in preserving the culture and history of the city by investing in tourism and education and funding several memorials.

"Will's business acumen has long impressed me, but it is his deep commitment to philanthropy and his belief in the power of higher education that truly inspires me," said Marcia Taylor, president and CEO of Bennett Family of Companies, LLC, and 2017 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "He understands the importance of – and the responsibility to – support those in need, and I'm certain his impact on the Horatio Alger Association and its Scholars will be profound."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Mills and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

