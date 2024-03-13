William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance Marks Milestone 50 Years in Business

SHELTON, Conn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance is commemorating its fiftieth anniversary at the Company's annual convention March 26-27, 2024. Three generations of the Raveis family, distinguished guests, and more than a thousand William Raveis' sales associates, managers, and employees from Maine to Florida will be joining the 50th awards celebration.

"Giving back to our communities and contributing to the economy is the right thing to do." - William Raveis Founder & Chairman Post this William Raveis, the leading family-owned real estate company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Photo: Bill Raveis, William Raveis Founder & Chairman stands with Co-presidents and sons, Chris Raveis (left) and Ryan Raveis (on right).

The journey to success started in 1974, when 27-year-old William "Bill" Raveis, Jr. opened the first real estate office above a grocery store in his hometown of Fairfield, Conn. William Raveis is now the number one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. His Excellency, Governor Ned Lamont recently honored the Company founded in Connecticut, for their contributions to the communities they serve. The Official Proclamation states:

"I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut – in tribute to the impact of William Raveis, our nation, and in celebration of the many opportunities this company has given to the Connecticut residents and our greater communities – on this day of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, I proclaim it to be William Raveis Day in the State of Connecticut."

Bill Raveis is excited about the citation, "The Governor's Proclamation is a testament to all the dedicated sales associates, managers, and employees at William Raveis. It is extremely rewarding to have helped millions of homeowners for fifty years." He adds, "Giving back to our communities and contributing to the economy is the right thing to do." William Raveis is well known for supporting local and national non-profit organizations like Damon Runyon and Dana-Farber and through the William Raveis Charitable Fund, they have raised over $4 million for cancer research.

William Raveis, with Bill as the Chairman, and sons, Chris, and Ryan Raveis as co-Presidents, continues to thrive while others in the real estate industry are pulling back. The trio shares a commitment to growth, innovation, and expansion for the future. Additionally, each member of the William Raveis leadership team is a nationally certified Strategic Growth Coach and Mentor; thereby helping agents achieve the highest levels of career success. The groundbreaking business model serves as the foundation of their family-oriented company.

The Company's 50th annual convention is later this month, and there is much excitement around the event. Raveis explains, "We've always pulled out the stops for our agents and teams, but this year is going to be spectacular." Along with business education and leading industry keynote speakers like Amy Jo Martin and Tom Ferry, there will be live entertainment with Raveis the Musical, the Decadia Band, and Mike DelGuidice, the singer-songwriter touring with Billy Joel, to cap off the festivities.

More about William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance…

In 1974, 27-year-old entrepreneur and former Westinghouse technology expert, William "Bill" Raveis, Jr., opened his first real estate office above a small grocery store in his hometown of Fairfield, Conn. Since then, he has led his Company to global recognition, including winning Top Brokerage 2023 by Inman; Top 100 in the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards; Overall Winner 2022 HGTVs Ultimate House Hunt, and voted #1 Broker in the World by Luxury Portfolio International®. For a half century, William Raveis has steadily grown to over 4,500 agents, 140 offices, and in nine states (CT-FL-MA-ME-NH-NY-RI-SC-VT). Founder and Chairman, Bill Raveis along with his sons, Chris, and Ryan Raveis, as co-Presidents, have grown and expanded William Raveis into a multi-billion-dollar brokerage and number one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina according to RealTrends.

William Raveis is a family-owned company offering clients comprehensive real estate, mortgages, and insurance under one roof. For more information on their innovative products and luxury services, please visit raveis.com.

More on Bill Raveis, William Raveis Founder & Chairman …

Bill Raveis has authored four books, including his most recent, The Vision and the Passion, which gives a rare glimpse into the mind of an entrepreneur as he leads a major American company through uncharted territory and every economic cycle imaginable to achieve unprecedented success. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to the William Raveis Charitable Fund for cancer research.

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance