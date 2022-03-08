Williams Data Management Announces Addition of ScanMyFiles.com

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, Southern California's leader in Records and Information Management, is pleased to announce the addition of ScanMyfiles.com, a digital transformation service specializing in the conversion of paper documents into digital files through secure document scanning and imaging.

Organizations find themselves coping with the inaccessibility of massive amounts of information due to personnel no longer being located on site. Shifting policies and procedures is seen as a struggle and creating a unified structure to convert documents into digital files has been the solution many organizations have identified to lead their records management policy in the future.

"ScanMyFiles.com provides a vital solution to an increasingly complex problem that businesses are facing," Douglas Williams, President and CEO of Williams Data Management stated. "As the work landscape has shifted, businesses have been challenged in providing seamless access to documents across their workforce. Digital transformation of paper documents provides the capability to share throughout their organization and helps in reaching goals of a truly paperless workspace. We're excited to add ScanMyFiles.com as part of the Williams brands and know the service provided will positively impact the way in which companies operate."

ScanMyFiles.com is welcomed into the family of Williams brands, and joins ShredMyFiles.com as part of the umbrella of companies Williams Data Management manages in Southern California. All three brands aim to provide businesses comprehensive solutions to records and information management, with ScanMyFiles.com addressing the conversion of hard copy documents into digital files.

About Williams Data Management

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, product destruction, business continuity planning, and Information Governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including SSAE16, NAID "AAA" Certification, and is a member of PRISM. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

About ScanMyFiles.com

ScanMyFiles.com is a secure document scanning and imaging service specializing in partnering with Southern California businesses to help them reach their digital conversion goals. With options available to immediately realize the benefits of document scanning, it aims to provide an affordable and effective solution, while maintaining the integrity of information. For more information visit www.scanmyfiles.com, or call (844) 829-SCAN.

