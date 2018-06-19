Williams Data Management Announces ShredMyFiles.com

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, Southern California's leader in Records Management, is pleased to announce the addition of ShredMyFiles.com, a Certified Mobile Document and Hard Drive Shredding service serving Southern California businesses.

ShredMyFiles.com Mobile Shred Truck

The ShredMyFiles.com addition comes as a response to the demand for certified and secure mobile shredding service. As businesses look for a secure way to destroy obsolete, redundant, or trivial files, they can rest assured that a licensed and bonded certified mobile shredding specialist will come to their place of business and shred those confidential files quickly and securely.

"Shredmyfiles.com is the result of a vision to provide Southern California businesses with a reliable, friendly, and secure manner to destroy unwanted documents and media," Douglas Williams, President and CEO of Williams Data Management stated. "Ensuring the chain of custody of confidential information should be a top priority of any business, and ShredMyfiles.com helps do that with the destruction of confidential data and the provision of a Document of Destruction."

About Williams Data Management

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, product destruction, business continuity planning, and Information Governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including SSAE16, NAID "AAA" Certification, and is a member of PRISM. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

About ShredMyFiles.com

ShredMyFiles.com is a certified document and hard drive shredding service providing service to Southern California businesses. Powered by Williams Data Management, it serves more than 300 communities encompassing the Greater Los Angeles area, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit the Chamber's Web site at www.shredmyfiles.com, or call (844) 99-SHRED.

Contact:

Daniel Gomez

Marketing

197352@email4pr.com

(888) 478-3453

