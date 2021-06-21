Williams Data Management Places a Priority on Privacy with PRISM Privacy+ Certification

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, Southern California's leader in records and information management, is proud to announce that it has renewed its PRISM Privacy+ Certification as part of its yearly process and commitment to provide the most secure practices and policies in the management and protection of the information it holds for its clients.

The certification signifies that Williams has met and exceeded the requirements set forth by i-SIGMA, the trade association providing oversight and standards in the records and information management industry, and certifies five core services Williams Data Management provides: paper records storage, tape storage, tape rotation, electronic data backup, and document imaging.

Gary Wright, Vice President of Operations, commented, "The PRISM Privacy+ Certification is part of ongoing conformance to ensure Williams is following the most current and secure protocols when it comes to processes, procedures, systems, and training. We are one of the leading records and information management firms in Los Angeles, and it is vital for us to regularly audit our policies to provide the security that our clients demand from our services. We are proud to have achieved certification once again this year. Our commitment to security is something our clients can always expect from us."

Williams Data Management is one of the few records and information management companies that is PRISM Privacy+ certified, and by achieving certification, is looking to create a culture fostered in security and efficiency for its clients. Maintaining regular audits continues to remain a priority in helping the company stay current with all data protection regulations. New and existing partners can look for this certification to occur yearly in addition to various other certifications and audits verifying the protection of their information.

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, business continuity planning, and information governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including SSAE16, NAID "AAA" Certification, and is a member of i-SIGMA. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

The International Secure Information Governance & Management Association® (i-SIGMA®) is the trade association, enforcing standards and ethical compliance for approximately 2,000 secure data destruction and records and information management service providers on six continents. Formed as a 501(c)6 non-profit in June 2018 by the merger of two long-standing industry associations, the National Association for Information Destruction® (NAID®) and PRISM International™ (Professional Records and Information Services Management®), the association currently maintains the most rigorous and widely accepted data-security vendor-compliance certifications with hundreds of government and thousands of private contracts using the programs to meet their regulatory due diligence requirements. For more information visit https://isigmaonline.org/.

