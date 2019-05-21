Williams Lea Tag Wins IACCM Innovation & Excellence EMEA Award for Operational Improvement Using Agiloft

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, Inc., a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced Williams Lea Tag (WLT), a leading provider of marketing and communications services, was recognized with the IACCM Innovation & Excellence Award for Operational Improvement using the Agiloft platform to reduce supplier onboarding time from weeks down to as little as a single day.

The International Association for Contract & Commercial Management (IACCM) awards program recognizes individuals and organizations who are achieving the highest standards in the field of contract and commercial management. WLT's award highlights its achievement in delivering significant business value through improved commercial and contracting practices.

"We are delighted to have won the IACCM award for Operational Improvement for our supplier onboarding and audit system. Using Agiloft afforded us the flexibility to be able to render a series of highly contingent processes into a cohesive whole, without the requirement for additional resources," said Max Elvey, WLT governance and supplier analytics manager. "With our previous approach to CLM and supplier management, we couldn't handle the complexity and the different rules guiding the diverse agreements and relationships without time-consuming manual interventions."

With the new system in place, WLT accelerated the on-boarding process for new suppliers from two to three weeks to a few hours of operational time. The software also automated WLT's supply chain management, increasing transparency, strengthening relationships, and ensuring consistency in operations while dramatically increasing governance and auditability. The solution's scalability empowers WLT's acquisition strategy and enables collaboration across the globe, allowing the company to increase from 2,000 to 5,000 vendors with minimal disruption.

"Agiloft's no-code platform gives businesses the power to realize value by automating complex processes without having to write a line of code," said Colin Earl, CEO at Agiloft. "WLT's innovative use of the platform to manage its suppliers is an impressive application of that power and we congratulate them on their success."

About Williams Lea Tag

Williams Lea Tag helps organizations transform business processes, enhance their customer conversations, and realize the potential of their brand. Williams Lea Tag Group comprises two strategic business units, Williams Lea and Tag, with combined revenues of $1.2billion and 10,000 employees worldwide, operating in over 195 cities across 40 countries.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

