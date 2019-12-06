WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/WilliamsRDM-Recalls-Cooktop-Fire-Suppressors-Due-to-Risk-of-Failure-to-Activate-and-Suppress-Fires

Recall Summary

Name of Product: WilliamsRDM StoveTop FireStop Rangehood and Microhood Automatic Cooktop Fire Suppressors

Hazard: The StoveTop FireStop (STFS) Rangehood and Microhood Automatic Cooktop Fire Suppressors can fail to activate the sealed openings that allow the suppressant powder to feed out of the canister and suppress the fire.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire supressors and contact WilliamsRDM to receive free replacements.

Consumer Contact:

WilliamsRDM StoveTop FireStop toll-free at 888-616-7976 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at stfs@stovetopfirestop.com, or online at www.stovetopfirestop.com and click on "Recall 2018" at the bottom of the page, or visit https://stovetopfirestop.com/recall2018/ for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 9,300 pairs

Description:

This recall involves StoveTop FireStop Rangehood (STFS Rangehood) and Microhood (STFS Microhood) Automatic Cooktop Fire Suppressors manufactured from November 7, 2016 to November 13, 2016. The flame activated, dry chemical powder fire suppression devices mount over residential cooktop stoves in a vent hood or underneath a microwave. The STFS Rangehood fire supressors are silver-colored metal with a red label that states "StoveTop FireStop Rangehood" and a date code of 4516 is stamped into the top of the can under the magnet assembly. The STFS Microhood fire supressors have a white plastic housing that the canisters fit into. The date code of DEC 2022 is stamped into the ramp located on the underside of the product. The devices were sold as pairs.

Incidents/Injuries:.The firm is aware of two fire suppressors that failed to operate during a product demonstration. No injuries have been reported

Sold At: HD Supply, Interline, Louisville Fire and Safety and Central Wholesalers nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com in November 2016 for about $56 for STFS Rangehood and $80 for STFS Microhood.

Manufacturer: WilliamsRDM Inc., of Ft. Worth, Texas

Manufactured in: USA

