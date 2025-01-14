Willig, Williams, & Davidson Promotes Michelle Devitt to Partner

Labor attorney named to partnership of leading union-side law firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that Michelle "Micky" Devitt has been made a partner of the firm.

Michelle “Micky” Devitt

"Micky is a passionate advocate for workers' rights, working tirelessly to advance the goals of unions and provide insightful counsel on collective bargaining and the latest developments in labor law," said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. "We are happy to elevate her to the role of partner, and we look forward to her continued service on behalf of working people."

"I am honored to contribute to this firm's stellar legacy of fighting for equitable treatment of workers," said Devitt. "Labor unions are a vital safeguard against exploitation, and I am proud to stand with them as part of this team. I remain committed to helping our clients fight for what's right – better wages and working conditions for hardworking people and the families they support."

Devitt has dedicated her career to equalizing the workplace playing field on behalf of workers and to advocating for social justice reform. At Willig, Williams & Davidson, she provides valuable counsel and representation to the firm's union clients. She also speaks and writes frequently about developments in labor law, sharing the insight she gained after working at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for more than a decade.

Immediately prior to joining Willig, Williams & Davidson, Devitt served as the Legal and Policy Coordinator for Heartland Workers Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where she lobbied for workers' rights, voting rights, immigrant rights, and poverty relief legislation. She also provided legal and strategic support to workers organizing for better wages and working conditions in Nebraska.

Before that, she served as an attorney for the NLRB in its Appellate and Supreme Court Litigation Branch in Washington, D.C., successfully helping the NLRB defend and enforce its final orders. Later, she became a field attorney working out of the NLRB's Region 27 field office in Denver, Colorado. There, she investigated unfair labor practice cases, participated in successful settlement negotiations with employers and unions, litigated unfair labor practices before administrative judges, and conducted union representation elections. At the NLRB, Devitt represented her colleagues in the board's staff unions as a steward, professional representative, and then Local 27 vice president.

Devitt also served as an attorney at the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where she provided immigration legal services for immigrant victims of crime, trafficking, and domestic violence. Her advocacy also included lobbying for state policies that impact immigrants' rights.

