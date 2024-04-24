Multi-purpose space will also be used as education and training center for military community.

TYSONS, Va., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willing Warriors, a charitable organization providing cost-free retreat stays and programs that positively impact wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans and their families will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 18 to celebrate the opening of the PenFed Grand Lodge.

Willing Warriors to Open PenFed Grand Lodge Offering Respite for Wounded Warriors and Families

The lodge will allow Willing Warriors to serve over 600 additional warriors annually. In addition to providing respite for wounded warriors and families, the 6-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose space PenFed Grand Lodge will impact warrior groups by delivering programs for post-traumatic stress counseling, job training, entrepreneurial training, and education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"Willing Warriors has long valued its partnership with PenFed Credit Union and the PenFed Foundation, as well as our community partners," said President and Co-founder of Willing Warriors, Shirley Dominick. "Their support, whether through donations, sponsorships, or volunteering, has been instrumental in our journey. It demonstrates a deep commitment to caring for warriors and their family members. We are bringing life-changing stays and impactful programs to our military heroes, and we couldn't have done it without your support. Thank you for standing with us!"

In addition to PenFed Foundation's support for the PenFed Grand Lodge, PenFed Credit Union donated $300,000 to Willing Warriors in 2021 to begin raising matching funds to make the lodge a reality.

In 2018, the PenFed Foundation donated $300,000 to Willing Warriors to build the PenFed Foundation Home at Warrior Retreat. The 5-bedroom PenFed Foundation Home doubled the capacity at Warrior Retreat, enabling Willing Warriors to provide respite after long hospital stays for 300 wounded warriors and their families per year.

During their visits to the PenFed Foundation Home, recovering warriors are able to participate in nearly 50 activities to heal their minds and bodies including massage therapy, canine support services, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, helicopter tours, and five-star meals prepared by the Visiting Chef Program (VCP). The VCP consists of local chefs and military chef teams from around the region, including the Presidential Food Service Team. The PenFed Foundation Home saves lives and relationships by giving hope to warriors and families. To learn more about the activities at PenFed Foundation Home, please click here to see a series of videos.

"We are proud to continue our support of Willing Warriors as they provide a home away from home for wounded and ill warriors and their families," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "The fight does not end on the battlefield for our wounded warriors. The PenFed Grand Lodge will host hundreds of warriors and their families so they can renew their spirits and gain access to critically needed group programs."

PenFed Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Event Details:

May 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.

Warrior Retreat at Bull Run 16013 Waterfall Rd, Haymarket, VA 20169

Those who are interested in learning more to support wounded warriors and their families are encouraged to visit https://www.willingwarriors.org/.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit http://penfedfoundation.org/.

