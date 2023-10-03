WILLOW AND SUANFARMA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON DEVELOPMENT OF LARGE VOLUME ANTI-INFECTIVE API THROUGH PRECISION FERMENTATION

SUANFARMA

03 Oct, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Biosciences Inc., ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) and SUANFARMA today jointly announced execution of a collaboration agreement for a cell line productivity optimization development program for manufacturing a large volume anti-infective Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") through precision fermentation. Through the partnership, SUANFARMA will have access to Willow's proprietary strain optimization technologies to develop a more cost-effective production process.

SUANFARMA has engaged Willow to apply its strain engineering technology platform to enable more cost-effective commercial production of the API at SUANFARMA's manufacturing site.

"We are pleased to further expand our successful relationship with SUANFARMA, to bring sustainably sourced products to market by leveraging our joint capabilities and their proven efficient manufacturing resources," said Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO. "Together, we see a number of opportunities to create alternative means to more sustainably produce key products for better human health and wellness and we look forward to working with the SUANFARMA team." 

"SUANFARMA CDMO is delighted to further extend our partnership with Willow toward developing commercial products to broaden our portfolio by maximizing product quality at reduced cost through fermentation technology," said Daniel Rivero, Industrial Director of SUANFARMA. "Following successful development, we look forward to bringing these life-enhancing products to market at industrial scale through our manufacturing site in Europe. SUANFARMA CDMO provides Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services to the market, with solid track record and expertise in fermentation, purification, and chemical synthesis technologies under the highest standards of quality for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry."

SUANFARMA CDMO offers a comprehensive approach to Technology Transfer, aiming to reduce risks and enhance success within their global project management strategy. Our platform, known as TT&GO®, employs a systematic and quality-based methodology that leverages our expertise in GMP manufacturing. This approach ensures efficient industrialization of processes and thus swift market commercialization of the final product.

In March 2023, Willow and SUANFARMA announced an alliance with the intention to work together on existing pharma and biotechnological capabilities for synthetic molecules including anti-infectives and other APIs and intermediates for Pharma and natural ingredients designed for the Health & Wellness and Food & Beverage industries. Today's announcement marks further progress in broadening the relationship by offering an end-to-end synthetic biology solution and expanding the parties' joint product portfolio.

About WILLOW BIOSCIENCES

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ and BioOxi™ platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core.

About SUANFARMA

SUANFARMA founded in 1993, is a B2B life science partner specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary and nutraceutical industries.

Our CDMO division provides integrated, end-to-end solutions for development and commercialization services of intermediates and drug substances for complex small molecules. We specialize helping pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare companies delivering full integrated services that compress timelines to market maximizing success.

Willow y Suanfarma anuncian una colaboración para el desarrollo de API antiinfectivo de gran volumen

WILLOW ET SUANFARMA ANNONCENT LEUR COLLABORATION POUR LE DÉVELOPPEMENT D'UN GRAND VOLUME D'API ANTI-INFECTIEUX PAR LE BIAIS DE LA FERMENTATION DE PRÉCISION

