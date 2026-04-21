Willow Healing Center Introduces New Name and Brand Reflecting Full Scope of Women's Treatment

WICKENBURG, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Healing Center at The Meadows, formerly known as Willow House, has introduced a new name and expanded brand reflecting the evolution of its women's residential treatment program.

Historically recognized for its specialized work in relational and intimacy issues and trauma, Willow Healing Center is expanding its focus to support women more fully across a broader range of mental health and behavioral health challenges.

Willow Healing Center provides care for women experiencing relational and intimacy disorders, including love and sex addiction and avoidance, trauma, such as betrayal trauma and PTSD, eating disorders, mood and anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and co-occurring conditions.

For women, by women, Willow Healing Center is now guided by an all-female leadership team shaping a program designed specifically for women. "Our work has always focused on the underlying patterns that drive behavior, especially those rooted in trauma and attachment," said Dr. Whitney Howzell, VP of Inpatient Programming. "This evolution reflects that focus, expanding how we support women across a broader range of clinical needs while continuing to deliver whole-person care."

As part of this transition, The Meadows Eating Disorder Program has been fully integrated into Willow Healing Center, which now serves as the organization's residential eating disorder program within a women-only environment.

Care at Willow Healing Center is grounded in The Meadows Model, a core pillar of The Meadows Approach to Care, which addresses the underlying patterns driving emotional and behavioral challenges to support long-term, whole-person healing.

Women receive individualized care that integrates relational, mental health, and substance use treatment within a single program, supported by both specialized and shared therapeutic experiences.

Willow Healing Center remains a women-only program, offering a safe, inclusive, and affirming environment designed to support deeper healing and connection.

The updated name and brand position Willow Healing Center as a leading inpatient treatment option for women seeking care for both primary concerns and co-occurring conditions.

For more information about Willow Healing Center, visit WillowHealingMeadows.com or call 877-421-6414.

About Willow Healing Center at The Meadows

Willow Healing Center at The Meadows is a women's-only residential treatment program providing trauma-focused, holistic care for women experiencing relational and intimacy disorders, trauma, eating disorders, mood and anxiety disorders, substance use, and co-occurring conditions.

Our mission is to help women rediscover safety, reclaim personal agency, and rebuild meaningful connections with themselves, others, and the world.

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare