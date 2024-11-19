First Conversational AI dedicated to women's health is now available through the Willow App to offer expert-backed guidance on feeding, motherhood, women's health, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the FemTech pioneer that transformed the breast pumping experience, announced a new, groundbreaking feature now available in the Willow App . Meet Ema , the first conversational AI tool designed by moms for moms to provide fast, accurate, and empathetic maternal health support. Ema is clinically trained in women's health to offer Willow moms contextual and holistic guidance they can trust — from pumping and feeding to postpartum recovery and maternal mental health.

Willow Introduces Ema, the Revolutionary AI Solution Supporting the Maternal and Postpartum Wellness Journey

"New moms don't have enough support - for their feeding and parenting journey, or in their postpartum care. We're thrilled to partner with Ema to offer moms personalized information along this journey," " said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow and mother of two. "AI tools, when implemented thoughtfully, can help close gaps in delivering personalized guidance at an efficient scale and I'm excited about the impact Ema can have on the well-being of mothers in our Willow community."

Whether it's a question about breastfeeding or navigating postpartum challenges, moms can conversationally interact with Ema. Available right at moms' fingertips, the HIPPA-secure tool draws from a comprehensive, proprietary database of expert-backed content to provide trusted information and answers to the questions mothers have during their early parenthood journey.

Key features of the Ema AI integration include:

Curated & Validated Guidance Immediately : Ema uses a carefully vetted and deep knowledge base for accurate answers, unlike traditional search engines or other AI platforms that scrape the internet for popular resources. Moms have access to quick solutions they can trust for urgent concerns, such as addressing common breastfeeding issues.

: Ema uses a carefully vetted and deep knowledge base for accurate answers, unlike traditional search engines or other AI platforms that scrape the internet for popular resources. Moms have access to quick solutions they can trust for urgent concerns, such as addressing common breastfeeding issues. Personalized, Comprehensive Support : Ema offers insights on broader physical and mental maternal health topics from menstrual cycles to postpartum care. Moms can share specific details to receive tailored guidance and information from Ema.

: Ema offers insights on broader physical and mental maternal health topics from menstrual cycles to postpartum care. Moms can share specific details to receive tailored guidance and information from Ema. Empathetic Interaction: Designed to encourage supportive conversations, Ema draws on insights from 100,000 women's interactions and is trained on Willow content and products to foster a compassionate, unique-to-Willow experience. Moms will feel like they are talking with their favorite postpartum L&D nurse.

With the launch of this beta feature, Willow continues to innovate by combining advanced technology with a focus on maternal health and becomes the first breast pump company to integrate a conversational AI solution into the pump app experience.

"We are thrilled to integrate our conversational AI platform into the Willow App and leverage the power of advanced technology to meet women where they are with the information they need. Ema and Willow have a shared mission to make lasting improvements in women's health and we built a one-of-a-kind solution that addresses the unique challenges mothers face regularly. Our partnership represents a critical advancement for today's mothers and demonstrates how responsible AI can improve the maternal care experience," said Amanda Ducach, Founder of Ema.

Moms can now access Ema through the Learn and Services tabs in the Willow app. To download the Willow App to experience Ema, visit the App Store and Google Play store .

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed how women pump by inventing the first wearable, in-bra breast pump in 2017. Built for total pumping freedom, with no tubes, cords, or bulky and loud motors, the award-winning pumps - Willow 360™ and Willow Go® - are engineered to give moms the mobility, output, and confidence they need for a successful feeding journey. Today, with Willow, moms are more likely to reach their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals. Visit onewillow.com to learn more, and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook .

About Ema

Ema is a leading AI-driven platform focused on improving women's health and wellness. By combining empathetic, evidence-based support with the efficiency and scalability of AI, Ema empowers women and businesses in the health sector to achieve better health outcomes. Built and trained by experts in women's health, Ema stands out for its nuanced and comprehensive approach, making it a preferred partner for businesses looking to enhance their women's health offerings. Ema invites everyone to experience its transformative power firsthand. Interested individuals can demo Ema directly on the Ema website. Learn more on how Ema can make a difference in your business today at emaapp.co

SOURCE Willow Innovations, Inc.