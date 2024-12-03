Willow Joins Chamber of Mothers for Giving Tuesday To Promote Maternal Support Initiatives

The campaign will help expand local Chamber of Mothers chapters; FemTech company to match donations made between December 3 to December 10

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the FemTech pioneer revolutionizing the breast pumping experience, announces its Giving Tuesday campaign to support Chamber of Mothers , a nonpartisan nonprofit organization committed to improving moms' lives. Launching from December 3rd to December 10th, the campaign encourages donations to support expanding the Chamber of Mothers' network in 20 states and unite mothers to advance affordable childcare, paid leave, and improve maternal health outcomes in local communities.

Powered by Pledge , this campaign makes it easier than ever to uplift mothers directly. Simply visit www.onewillow.com/chamberofmothers or text COMMUNITY to 707070 to contribute and make a meaningful difference for mothers in your community. To amplify the impact, Willow will match donations up to $5,000.

"Giving Tuesday is an important opportunity to amplify our efforts and unite in services of improving the well-being of moms and families," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow. "At Willow, we understand how challenging and isolating motherhood can be, so we're proud to support the Chamber of Mothers. Together, we can help build stronger communities, advocate for essential policies like paid family leave and affordable childcare, and improve maternal health outcomes."

Expanding Chamber of Mothers chapters is key to fostering grassroots efforts that drive real change. These chapters provide mothers with the tools, resources, and support they need while advocating for policy reform. Notable initiatives led by these chapters include:

Developing tools to help moms self-assess for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PPMDs), a condition affecting 1 in 7 new mothers.

Organizing local advocacy days to push for policy changes that benefit moms and families.

Hosting fundraisers to support organizations that assist moms and babies transitioning from the NICU.

"We're excited to see more and more local chapters popping up around the country," said Erin Erenberg, CEO of Chamber of Mothers. "Each new chapter brings together a unique group of leaders and advocates, strengthening the network of like-minded mothers working to create meaningful change for their families and communities. We are incredibly proud to partner with Willow as we work together to advance support for maternal health."

The Giving Tuesday campaign is an extension of the partnership between Willow and Chamber of Mothers. Built on a shared commitment to improving the maternal experience, Willow and Chamber of Mothers are building a stronger, more connected network of mothers nationwide.

Visit www.onewillow.com/chamberofmothers to learn more about Willow and its partnership with Chamber of Mothers.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed how women pump by inventing the first wearable, in-bra breast pump in 2017. Built for total pumping freedom, with no tubes, cords, or bulky and loud motors, the award-winning pumps - Willow 360™ and Willow Go® - are engineered to give moms the mobility, output, and confidence they need for a successful feeding journey. Today, with Willow, moms are more likely to reach their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals. Visit onewillow.com to learn more, and follow #withWillow on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About Chamber of Mothers

The Chamber of Mothers is a national organization dedicated to empowering moms and advocating for social change. Through local chapters, the Chamber connects mothers, provides resources, and leads grassroots efforts to improve maternal health, expand affordable childcare, and secure paid family leave. Each chapter works to uplift moms directly by addressing their needs and advocating for change at the local and national levels.

