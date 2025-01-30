Willow Launches New Pumping and Feeding Accessories to Expand Support to Breastfeeding Mothers

Mom-led company introduces new products designed for effortless breast milk collection and storage after successful 2024 growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After achieving triple-digit growth with its line of pumping and feeding accessories, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow) is cementing its position as a comprehensive, one-stop destination for breastfeeding mothers looking for innovative, high-quality, and seamless support. Today, the FemTech pioneer, known for revolutionizing the breast pumping experience, unveils new accessories designed to optimize the breastfeeding, pumping, and milk storage approach for new mothers. Willow is introducing its new Silicone Wearable Breast Pump, Glass Breast Milk Pitcher, and Breast Milk Storage Bags as part of its continued commitment to building solutions that support and elevate the maternal experience for all.

Willow delivered nearly 300% growth in annual sales of its pumping and feeding accessories in 2024, demonstrating mothers' trust in Willow to deliver quality products for every stage of their early feeding journey. For over a decade, Willow has successfully created an ecosystem of breastfeeding products built on its deep connection with moms and its healthcare DNA. Willow is expanding its accessory line to create more access to tools that make it easier for moms to collect and store breast milk.

"Our mission has always been to build products that are reflective of mom's real life and create tools that are easier to use and more efficient," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow and mom of two. "Willow pioneered a new approach to breastfeeding by creating the first all-in-one wearable pump, empowering moms to feed on their terms without putting their lives on hold. Expanding our pumping and feeding essentials is an extension of that approach to help more mothers navigate their feeding journeys with even more convenience."

Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction among breast pump customers, Willow is a mom-led company that consistently listens to mothers and lactation experts as a critical step in its innovation process. The three new products resulted from direct feedback from real moms who voiced their need for more reliable, practical, and user-friendly feeding solutions. By addressing key pain points expressed by parents, Willow continues to evolve as a brand that understands and anticipates the unique needs of breastfeeding mothers.

The new pumping and feeding accessories are available now at onewillow.com and will be offered at Target and Target.com in March 2025. Here's a closer look at each new product:

A Gentle Solution for Milk Collection: The Willow Silicone Wearable Breast Pump ($15.99) is designed to support moms whether they're establishing milk supply, reducing oversupply, weaning, or seeking relief between sessions. Nearly 70% of moms are dissatisfied with other passive pumps. The Willow Silicone Wearable Breast Pump offers moms an alternative with gentle suction for milk collection, making it ideal for early breastfeeding, managing supply, or relieving pressure from a clogged duct.





A Game-Changer for Milk Storage: The Willow Glass Breast Milk Pitcher ($19.99) is an eco-friendly, practical solution for combining milk from multiple sessions at home. The 32-oz. reusable pitcher, featuring an easy-pour spout to transfer milk to bottles or milk bags, is the only essential tool needed for the sanity-saving pitcher method—a post-pumping "hack" that moms swear by to streamline milk storage.





Hassle-Free Milk Storage with Confidence: The new single-use Willow Breast Milk Storage Bags ( $17.99 for 100 8 oz. bags) are thoughtfully designed for optimal breast milk capture and storage, offering exceptional compatibility with Willow and non-Willow pumps. Unlike many storage bags on the market, Willow's Breast Milk Storage Bags provide peace of mind with features like an easy-pour spout, leak-resistant, tamper-evident seal, self-standing base, and air bubble elimination—making them a safe and reliable choice for both refrigerator and freezer storage.

With Willow's expanded pumping and feeding accessories and award-winning wearable breast pumps— Willow 360® and Willow Go® —moms can navigate their postpartum journeys with greater ease, confidence, and flexibility. Moms can shop Willow's innovative, easy-to-use breastfeeding, pumping, and milk storage essentials at onewillow.com , Amazon, Target stores, Target.com, and other retailers. Willow products are FSA and HSA-eligible; moms can save up to 50% on Willow pumps through insurance programs .

About Willow

Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow) is a mom-led company on a mission to elevate the maternal experience. Founded in 2014, Willow revolutionized the breast pump by inventing the first fully in-bra wearable breast pump in 2017. Willow forever changed how women pump with its award-winning wearable pumps— Willow 360® and Willow Go® —allowing total pumping freedom, optimal output, and comfort.

Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction among breast pumps, Willow continues to challenge the status quo of early motherhood through its pumps, pumping accessories, and advocacy work. Visit onewillow.com to learn more, and join the supportive Willow community on Instagram and Facebook .

