Willow Named to Fast Company's Annual List of The World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc., the maternal health pioneer that revolutionized breast pumping, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are redefining industries, shaping culture, and driving real-world impact through their innovations. Fast Company recognized Willow among the top innovators within the Wellness and Personal Care category.

Willow invented the world's first fully in-bra, wearable breast pump in 2017, and has continued to drive innovation in the feeding and maternal care category, shifting the cultural conversation and providing category-defining technology, products, and services for women in the post-partum chapter of life.

Combining its med-tech innovations with its deep, ongoing engagement with women, Willow is redesigning breastfeeding and postpartum with products centered on women and their needs. Willow recently launched Wave, the first and only wearable manual breast pump, offering a comfortable, discreet experience that replaces the clunky, awkward manual product category that hadn't seen meaningful innovation in two decades, despite 68% of breastfeeding mothers relying on manual pumps.

Last year, Willow also acquired Elvie, the leading U.K. FemTech innovator in women's health and well-being, and scaled its maternal health platform to address deeply interconnected challenges across feeding, postpartum recovery, and beyond. The company believes that its business model—focused on partnership and collaboration—is also an innovative approach to accelerating impact in women's health and well-being.

"Fundamentally, we believe that women deserve better. For too long, women have navigated breastfeeding and postpartum with suboptimal tools and support," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow. "Since our founding, we have been driven by a deep understanding of the needs of new mothers and a passion to deliver pioneering solutions to their challenges. Willow and Elvie products are built for women, by women, to empower and enable women. To be recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies is an honor, and we appreciate the recognition of the importance of our mission and commitment to centering women and driving meaningful, global advancements in women's and maternal wellness."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress worldwide and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow Innovations, Inc. is the leading FemTech pioneer, building a maternal care platform to address interconnected challenges during postpartum. Willow combines its med-tech heritage with a deep understanding of women's health to offer women-centered solutions in feeding and postpartum wellness.

Built for moms by moms, its connected ecosystem of pumps, products, and support includes award-winning Willow and Elvie wearable pumps, care and feeding essentials, and a connected app with maternal care and wellness services and support at mom's fingertips.

Visit onewillow.com to learn more, and join the supportive Willow community on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Willow Innovations, Inc.